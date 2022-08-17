ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As ‘Better Call Saul’ comes to a close, we look at business lessons from the ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel

By WFTV.com News Staff, Ty West
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

“Better Call Saul,” the critically acclaimed prequel to “Breaking Bad,” concludes its six-season run on Monday evening.

The show follows the triumphs and tragedies of Saul Goodman, formerly Jimmy McGill, who debuted in “Breaking Bad” as the attorney who assisted Walter White’s transformation from high school chemistry teacher to drug lord.

But once you drill down beyond the cartel dustups and free-wheeling schemes of the show’s universe, “Better Call Saul” is heavy in business themes — salesmanship, business growth strategies and employee-employer dynamics — that are extremely relevant in the COVID-era workplace.

