Broward County, FL

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation

MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive. Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a person who shot him. "The suspect(s) fled in the victim's grey Hyundai vehicle," according to a police statement. The vehicle was later found in Ft. Lauderdale. Police said they have not been able to find any witnesses and "the identity or number of suspects are unknown at this time."
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
Miami firefighter fired following incendiary text

A Miami Fire Rescue firefighter has been relieved of duty following a controversial text message regarding the death of a Miami-Dade Police officer. The unidentified firefighter reportedly went on a rant inside of a group chat in response to a comment about the death of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry.
3-year-old boy dies after being pulled unresponsive from lake

(COCONUT CREEK, FLA) — A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a lake, police say. According to officials the boy has died in the hospital after a resident pulled the unresponsive toddler from a lake in Coconut Creek, police said. According to Coconut Creek Police, the victim was found...
Police investigating after body found in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m., Friday morning. Homicide units responded as...
