Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
NBC Miami
Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
Riviera Beach fatal shooting leaves 17-year-old facing murder charge as adult
RIVIERA BEACH — Prosecutors will charge a 17-year-old youth from Pahokee as an adult in the June shooting death of a man in Riviera Beach. The teen was one three people arrested this month in what police described as a failed robbery attempt during a drug deal on the night of June 30 in the parking lot of the Indian Trace Apartments.
Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation
MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lauderhill police investigate deadly shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man shot in a Lauderhill late Thursday night has died. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Windward Vista Apartments in the 4500 block of NW 19th Street. When officers arrived they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center but he didn't survive. Police say their preliminary investigation found the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a person who shot him. "The suspect(s) fled in the victim's grey Hyundai vehicle," according to a police statement. The vehicle was later found in Ft. Lauderdale. Police said they have not been able to find any witnesses and "the identity or number of suspects are unknown at this time."
WSVN-TV
Man charged with elderly roommate’s murder in Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a man talked to 7News about a Fort Lauderdale high-rise fire that killed his roommate, he is now the prime suspect in the fiery death. Back in early December, Keith Rush said he had no idea what sparked the blaze inside the ninth-floor...
cw34.com
Fake post, officer fired, and missing teen: Week in review
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best pictures from the biggest stories. Handyman gets 3 life sentences for septic tank murder in Jensen Beach. A handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach will spend the rest of his life in prison.
WSVN-TV
FDLE special agent dies from injuries suffered in West Miami-Dade crash
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida law enforcement community is in mourning after a crash in West Miami-Dade involving one of their own took a tragic turn. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez died Saturday morning, the agency confirmed in a statement. He was 55 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Delray Beach police identify man found dead in Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane
DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach have identified the man whose body they found early Monday in an Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane near the Interstate 95 overpass. They identified the man Friday as Jad Camille, 35. His last address is not known, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White said.
850wftl.com
Miami firefighter fired following incendiary text
A Miami Fire Rescue firefighter has been relieved of duty following a controversial text message regarding the death of a Miami-Dade Police officer. The unidentified firefighter reportedly went on a rant inside of a group chat in response to a comment about the death of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry.
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
Click10.com
Doctor pronounces boy dead after Broward resident pulls him out of lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward Health Coral Springs doctor pronounced a three-year-old boy dead on Friday night after a Coconut Creek resident pulled him out of a lake, police said. Scott Leamon, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, said the resident who knew CPR had saved...
850wftl.com
3-year-old boy dies after being pulled unresponsive from lake
(COCONUT CREEK, FLA) — A 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a lake, police say. According to officials the boy has died in the hospital after a resident pulled the unresponsive toddler from a lake in Coconut Creek, police said. According to Coconut Creek Police, the victim was found...
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating after body found in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Hollywood neighborhood. According to Hollywood Police, the body of an adult male was located in the swale next to a cemetery in the area of 63rd Avenue and McKinley Street around 6:30 a.m., Friday morning. Homicide units responded as...
Comments / 1