Lower Glycemic Criteria for GDM Does Not Cut Risk for LGA Infants

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of lower glycemic criteria for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes does not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Caroline A. Crowther, M.D., from the...
Depression Screening Increased With Routine Screening in Primary Care

FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Depression screening increased after implementation of a general screening program in 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Maria E. Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined depression screening...
Fake research can be harmful to your health. A new study offers a tool for rooting it out

Although most medical research is reliable, studies that are flawed or fake can lead to patients undergoing treatments that might cause harm. skynesher/E+ via Getty Images. If you are suffering with chronic pain, diabetes, heart problems or any other condition, you want to be confident that your doctor will offer you an effective treatment. You certainly don’t want to waste time or money on something that won’t work, or take something that could do you harm.
