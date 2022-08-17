Read full article on original website
KXLY
Lower Glycemic Criteria for GDM Does Not Cut Risk for LGA Infants
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Use of lower glycemic criteria for the diagnosis of gestational diabetes does not alter the risk for large-for-gestational-age infants, according to a study published in the Aug. 18 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Caroline A. Crowther, M.D., from the...
KXLY
Depression Screening Increased With Routine Screening in Primary Care
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Depression screening increased after implementation of a general screening program in 2017, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Maria E. Garcia, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues examined depression screening...
KXLY
Fake research can be harmful to your health. A new study offers a tool for rooting it out
Although most medical research is reliable, studies that are flawed or fake can lead to patients undergoing treatments that might cause harm. skynesher/E+ via Getty Images. If you are suffering with chronic pain, diabetes, heart problems or any other condition, you want to be confident that your doctor will offer you an effective treatment. You certainly don’t want to waste time or money on something that won’t work, or take something that could do you harm.
KXLY
AHA News: How You Feel About Aging Could Affect Health. Here’s How to Keep the Right Attitude.
FRIDAY, Aug. 19, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Is age really just a state of mind?. Perhaps not the number, but how we age might be. A growing body of research suggests a person’s mindset – how they feel about growing old – may predict how much longer and how well they live as the years go by.
