Huntersville boy lost part of leg after shark attack. But he’s staying positive, uncle says

Donations are pouring in for a 10-year-old Huntersville boy who had a leg amputated below the knee after a shark attack in the Florida Keys.

Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling along a shallow reef during a family vacation when what is believed to have been an 8-foot bull shark bit him , his family posted on Facebook and the GiveSendGo.com fundraising site.

The shark attacked Jameson on Saturday , Aug. 13, in the Looe Key Sanctuary Preservation Area in the Lower Florida Keys , FLKeysNews.com reported. Looe Key is a coral reef.

Jameson clung to a noodle float as he cried out to his family, according to the fundraising page. His family was on a nearby boat.

A larger boat nearby with a nurse aboard went to Jameson’s aid and got the boy quickly to shore, the family said. A helicopter with medics aboard flew Jameson and his mother, Mary, to Miami Children’s hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to the family.

“The whole way, Jameson said, ‘Jesus is going to save me,’ and he did!” his family posted. “ ... One thing we know for sure is, Jameson Jr.’s fearless faith in God carried him through.”

Jameson was scheduled to undergo another surgery on Wednesday, so doctors could “clean up around his knee and make sure that there is no infection and that muscle and bone are good to go for next steps,” his uncle Josh Reeder posted on GiveSendGo.

“Everything has gone very smoothly since his first surgery,” Reeder posted. “The doctors and nurses have been absolutely incredible, not just with Jameson’s care, but with the whole family.”

Reeder praised his nephew’s positive outlook.

“He was telling us how if he does really well with his physical therapy that he will be able to get out of the hospital and go home soon. He is already setting up some goals for himself like the incredible young boy he is,” Reeder wrote on the site.

“While you can see the shock and emotions processing in his eyes, you can still see this bright light of positivity shining through. It really is incredible and inspiring.”

The family didn’t immediately reply to a message from The Charlotte Observer sent Wednesday through an email address the family established for media inquiries. Public records reviewed by the Observer show the family lives in Huntersville.

By 5 p.m. Wednesday, 464 people had donated a total of $65,328 on GiveSendGo.com to help Jameson and his family with expenses. That neared the $75,000 goal.