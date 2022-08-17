Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Anthony Wiott, 31, House Springs
Michael Anthony Wiott, 31, of House Springs died Aug. 15, 2022. Mr. Wiott loved spending time with family, especially his children. He enjoyed going to the river and fishing. He was a talented artist and also liked drawing and writing poems.. Born Oct. 15, 1990, in St. Louis, he was the son of Christine (Pflasterer) Ringwall and Timothy Wiott.
myleaderpaper.com
John Michael ‘Mike’ Richardson, 70, Hillsboro
John Michael “Mike” Richardson, 70, of Hillsboro died Aug. 18, 2022, at Festus Manor Nursing Center. Mr. Richardson was an autoworker at Fenton Chrysler plant until his retirement. He was an active member of Radiant Life Church in Festus, where he enjoyed working with the food pantry and looking after the elderly’s needs with the WOW ministry. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Festus Fire Department and Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District. He also liked to camp and get together with his high school buddies. Born Jan. 9, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Geraldine (Bolle) and John Homer Richardson Jr.
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Loetta Blair, 66, Hillsboro
Those who knew her say Loetta Blair’s biggest asset was her ability to connect with people. “She came from nothing and knew how that feels,” said her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Blair of Pevely. “She didn’t want anybody to feel hopelessness or despair. She tried to spread a little bit of joy because she knew what it felt like to be helpless.
myleaderpaper.com
John Leonard Lovinger, 76, Hillsboro
John Leonard Lovinger, 76, of Hillsboro died Aug. 15, 2022, in Hillsboro. Mr. Lovinger was a retired carpenter and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 253 in Festus, VFW Post 3777 in Festus, the Mississippi River Eagles in Crystal City and Crossroads Mission Church in Pevely. He enjoyed fishing; fixing and building things; and reading. He also liked wildlife photography and was a weather enthusiast. Born April 3, 1946, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of the late Evelyn (Fischer) and Leonard Lovinger.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Jerome G. Freihaut, 63, Dittmer
Jerome G. Freihaut, 63, of Dittmer died Aug. 12, 2022. Mr. Freihaut was a Christian and involved with the church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spontaneous adventures, and he loved his dog, Ace. Born June 24, 1959, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Genevieve (Halmich) and Walter Freihaut.
myleaderpaper.com
Kathy Ann Broadwater, 72, Barnhart
Kathy Ann Broadwater, 72, of Barnhart died Aug. 11, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Broadwater was a homemaker for 20 years before working at Dillard’s. She loved spending time with her family and supporting her grandchildren by attending their sporting events and other activities. Her favorite things were family vacations to Destin and Cardinal baseball. She was the daughter of the late Henrietta and William Henfling.
myleaderpaper.com
Janie Alice (Goode) Houser, 77, House Springs
Janie Alice (Goode) Houser, 77, of House Springs died Aug. 17, 2022, in House Springs. Born Sept. 20, 1944, in Charleston, Mrs. Houser was the daughter of Eunice (Jennings) and Leroy Goode. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Houser; a son: Jeffrey Houser; a sister: Debbie Latham:...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill Community Day draws 1,000 people
After a three-year hiatus, Cedar Hill Community Day returned on Aug. 13, drawing more than 1,000 people, said Jaime Jones, president of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection Auxiliary, which organized the event. “It was fantastic,” she said. “It definitely exceeded what I had expected. It was an awesome event.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto group uses grant to create stormwater retention pond
A new 1 million-gallon stormwater retention pond has been constructed near the North Sports Complex in De Soto to help mitigate flooding. The Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief, which has been working for years to alleviate flooding in De Soto, applied for and received a $70,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and used the money to enlarge and deepen a pond that already existed.
myleaderpaper.com
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Blackcats now know who’s the Boss
For one night, Herculaneum head coach Blane Boss had a front-row seat to witness St. Mary’s destroying everything in its path to last season’s Class 3 state championship. The Dragons, from St. Louis, outscored their playoff opponents 272-36 for their first state title. Herky was the first victim, falling 55-6 in the district semifinals.
myleaderpaper.com
Hundreds attend local theater group’s first big production
About 550 people turned out last weekend for Spotlight Community Theatre-JeffCo’s first large-scale production, said Courtney Wisely, the theater company’s founder. The group performed the musical comedy, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in Jefferson College’s 300-seat Fine Arts Theatre in Hillsboro.
myleaderpaper.com
Share memories, win cash in Grand Times contest
Reach back in your memory, dig up some of those great, old pictures you’ve taken over the years and enter them in the “Way Back When” photo contest sponsored by Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors. Three winners will be drawn at random from among...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man dies after truck rolls over him in Washington County
Brandon P. Whittley, 41, of Hillsboro died Wednesday, Aug. 17, after the pickup he was underneath began rolling and struck him, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 4 a.m., Whittley was under a 1993 Ford F250 on Wild Rose Road east of Hwy. 21 in Cadet in Washington County, and it began rolling in reverse and the undercarriage struck him. The pickup continued rolling west, crossed 21 and ran off the west side of the road, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
myleaderpaper.com
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 561 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a man in his...
Comments / 0