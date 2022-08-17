John Michael “Mike” Richardson, 70, of Hillsboro died Aug. 18, 2022, at Festus Manor Nursing Center. Mr. Richardson was an autoworker at Fenton Chrysler plant until his retirement. He was an active member of Radiant Life Church in Festus, where he enjoyed working with the food pantry and looking after the elderly’s needs with the WOW ministry. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Festus Fire Department and Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District. He also liked to camp and get together with his high school buddies. Born Jan. 9, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Geraldine (Bolle) and John Homer Richardson Jr.

