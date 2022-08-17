VIDEO: Suspect angry at clerk for not accepting counterfeit cash threatens retaliation from ‘Cholos’ gang before robbery, police say

Read full article on original website
LocalJuan Handson
3d ago
he left his mug shot and prints on the box and wearing his company short. what's the hold up?
Tammy Wilson
3d ago
Is that an Academy Sports and Outdoors uniform shirt he’s wearing?
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar
HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday. It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in...
Click2Houston.com
2 suspects arrested in stolen RV with AR pistol, body armor and shotgun found inside, Friendswood police say
FRIENDSWOOD – Two suspects have been arrested after police recovered a stolen RV with weapons inside in Friendswood. Authorities said they arrested the two suspects in the 300 block of W. Edgewood Drive. During a search of the RV, police found an AR pistol, two 9 MM handguns with...
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $30K for man accused of striking deputy in face during welfare check at residence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after injuring a Precinct 4 deputy during an incident at a Harris County home. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Wincrest Falls Drive in reference to a welfare check.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
Owner of 'Cafe Window' restaurant shot in parking lot in SW Houston, HPD says
Police said the owner of "Cafe Window" near Harwin was reportedly found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the hip.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: DWI suspect tells authorities he’s heading to “party further down the highway”
A man who crashed his vehicle in June while he was reportedly impaired told law enforcement he was driving from Houston to “a party further down the highway,” according to court documents. A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the single vehicle crash...
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
Restaurant owner shot in the hip in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A suspect is on the run after shooting a restaurant owner Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive near Westpark Tollway. Police said the man was in the parking lot outside of the restaurant when a suspect...
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Click2Houston.com
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting inside northeast Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A drive-by shooting left two men wounded inside a northeast Houston home early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 600 block of Hoffman Street and Lyons Avenue at around midnight. Investigators said the men were inside a home with a woman and a child when...
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after reportedly wrestling with girlfriend over gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after Houston police say he and his girlfriend reportedly wrestled over a handgun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. It happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a couple, who...
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspect charged with several felonies after shooting at Houston police officers during arrest, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is facing several felony charges after firing a gun at officers following a robbery near the Heights area, according to the Houston Police Department. Ismel Jamal Birden, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
kurv.com
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV
A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for two suspects after man stabbed in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in west Houston Friday afternoon. Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the stabbing, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street. According to HPD, the witness who called police gave...
Suspect shot to death by Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputies after man pointed weapon at them, constable says
The man had called authorities on himself, alleging that he murdered his wife at a Frontier Inn Extended Stay on the North Freeway, investigators said.
