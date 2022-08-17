ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Ukraine to Mark 6 Months Since Russian Invasion

Ukraine is set this week to mark six months since the Russian invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address Saturday, “I remember what various ‘advisers’ told me and advised me then. ... I know that many of them are now ashamed of the words that were said then. ... Ukrainians have proven that our people are invincible, our defenders are invincible.”
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:30 a.m.: Kharkiv governor Oleh Synyehubov has announced a 36-hour curfew in Kharkiv from August 23 through August 25. 8:15 a.m.: The Albanian Defense Ministry said it...
Russia Thwarts Drone in Crimea, Strikes Near Southern Nuclear Plant

Russian air defenses shot down a drone in Crimea Saturday, Russian authorities said. It was the second such incident at the headquarters of its Black Sea Fleet in three weeks. Oleg Kryuchkov, an aide to Crimea’s governor, also said without elaborating that “attacks by small drones” triggered air defenses in western Crimea.
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
France: Putin Has ‘Reconsidered’ His Demand for IAEA Inspectors

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Puttin has “reconsidered” his original demand that International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors travel through Russia to the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear facility. There is growing concern in Europe that...
Swiss Prosecutors Asked to Probe Attack on Journalist in Ukraine

Geneva — A rights group has asked Switzerland to investigate an alleged attack on a Swiss photojournalist by Russian troops in Ukraine earlier this year, prosecutors confirmed Friday. Ukrainian NGO Truth Hounds has asked Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to probe an attack on Swiss freelance journalist...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Seen Retreating in Its East

Despite hundreds of millions of dollars more in U.S. military aid, Ukraine is withdrawing forces from areas in the country’s east where Russian forces have all but encircled key cities. Yet many Ukrainians remain dug in, expecting the worst and hoping for the best.
US Moves to Bolster Mobility of Ukrainian Forces

Washington — The Ukrainian military's push to "hollow out" invading Russian forces and retake territory will soon get a boost in the form of a new $775 million security aid package from the United States. The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it was readying the package — the 19th from...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Concerns continue over Zaporizhzhia Plant

Safety concerns continue to mount over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Plus, as winter approaches, will Europe be able to import enough gas to stay warm? And, how volunteers are helping those hard hit by the war in the Chernihiv region continue with their everyday lives.
2 Russian Villages Evacuated After Fire at Munitions Depot

Kyiv, Ukraine — A fire at a munitions depot near the Russian village of Timonovo has led to the evacuation of two villages in Russia's Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border, an official said Friday. The blaze was the latest in a series of destructive incidents on Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine or inside Russia itself.
VOA Interview: US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Washington — Almost a year ago, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm led a U.S. delegation to Kyiv to attend a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Ukraine. Almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, VOA Ukrainian Service's Iuliia Iarmolenko sat down with Granholm to discuss how the Russian war in Ukraine has affected European energy security, what the U.S. can do to help stabilize the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and what the future holds for U.S.-Ukraine cooperation in the energy sector.
Volunteers in Ukraine Reuse Wreckage to Rebuild Homes

Teams of volunteers in Ukraine are helping to rebuild homes damaged during the Russian invasion that started in February. Shelling from artillery, aerial bombardment, and machine-gun fire wrecked many homes and buildings. But volunteers in some areas are using material taken from destroyed homes to rebuild ones needing repair. Maria...
