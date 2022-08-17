ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen sets opening date for new Midlands location. Here’s what we know

By Chris Trainor
 3 days ago

A restaurant coming from a long-running Charleston hospitality group has set an opening date for a new location in Forest Acres.

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, located at 4605 Forest Drive in the Cardinal Crossing development in Forest Acres, will open Monday, Aug. 22, according to a posting on its website and a release from commercial real estate firm Colliers South Carolina.

The release said there will be a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22, followed by a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. The first 50 guests beginning at 10 a.m. will get a key tag good for 10% off purchases for one year. The first 50 guests for the inaugural dinner service, beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 22, also will get such a key tag.

“Our neighbors in Forest Acres and Columbia have been tremendously supportive of our upcoming opening and we couldn’t be more delighted to open our doors to this warm and welcoming community,” Poogan’s Hospitality Group marketing director Cameron O’Toole said in the release.

Poogan’s Hospitality Group , based in the Charleston area, includes a number of restaurant brands, including Poogan’s Porch, Poogan’s Courtyard, Poogan’s Smokehouse and Poogan’s Southern Kitchen.

The Forest Acres Poogan’s Southern Kitchen will occupy a more than 6,000-square-foot space that sits prominently near Forest Drive. It will have banquette seating, a full bar and a private dining room for events. It also expects to complete a heated outdoor patio in September, one where pets will be welcome.

The menu for the Forest Acres location includes a host of Southern staples, including fried chicken, shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, a Poogan’s biscuit pot pie, country fried steak and eggs, pancakes, chicken and waffles, and much more.

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen at Cardinal Crossing in Forest Acres plans to open on Aug. 22. Photo from Poogan's Southern Kitchen Facebook

Columbia, SC
