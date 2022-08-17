Lane closures set for Thursday and Friday on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Motorists may encounter delays Thursday and Friday on (Route 2014) E. Third Street near Dunkin Donuts as a contractor continues construction work on the entrance.

The right (driving) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 to 19.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.