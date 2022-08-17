ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

Lane closures set for Thursday and Friday on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euKEX_0hKseCz600

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Motorists may encounter delays Thursday and Friday on (Route 2014) E. Third Street near Dunkin Donuts as a contractor continues construction work on the entrance.

The right (driving) lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 18 to 19.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

American Water outages affect Luzerne County communities

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— American Water announced an emergency alert at 1:38 pm on August 19 stating there was a main break in Wilkes-Barre Township. Officials say American Water crews are making emergency repairs in Wilkes-Barre township and affected areas may experience discolored water, low water pressure, or no water at all. American Water […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on August 18. According to PSP, the aim of the sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Loyalsock Township, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania fights to stay alive on first elimination day of tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Surprisingly, Saturday was not about the celebration as hometown favorite Hollidaysburg attempted to stay alive in the 12-day tournament that is the Little League World Series. It was a rough start for the PA kids as New England immediately put them into chase mode with a run in the opening inning. Chase Link, who has been relatively quiet in the early portions of the Series, lifted a ball over the centerfield fence to tie the game. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Weather Forecasts#Traffic Cameras#E Third Street
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania median home sales price jumps in July

Lemoyne, Pa. — The median home sales price in Pennsylvania rose again in July, according to a report prepared for the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors. The median sales price was $219,154 — up several thousand dollars from June. "The median home sales price is up about 10% compared to last year at this time, as the commonwealth continues to see rising prices in most markets throughout the state," said PAR President Christopher Beadling. "Higher prices in combination with increased mortgage rates is causing an affordability...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year. They can return them, but almost nobody does.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC hospitals recognized for top organ donation campaigns

Williamsport, Pa. — The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania has named UPMC Williamsport and UPMC Wellsboro top performers in an organ donor awareness campaign. Hospitals throughout Pennsylvania participated in a challenge to raise awareness about organ, eye, and tissue donation. The Wellsboro and Williamsport hospitals have been designated "Titanium" performers with the Gift of Life donor program. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Department of Aging launches investigative unit to help combat financial exploitation of older adults

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the formation of a dedicated unit that will investigate financial exploitation cases involving older adults. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team is a four-person unit that will consist of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts and an attorney to assist the Area Agencies on Aging network for the next two years. The team’s creation evolved from a pilot program that began with the hiring of a retired state trooper who has investigated such cases for the last two years. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Mount Carmel native and Hallmark super-fan turned her hobby into career

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Jacklyn Collier turned being a Hallmark Channel super-fan into her career. For years, her podcast, the Bubbly Sesh, was Hallmark Channel's official podcast. We met Jackie and her sister Cassie in 2019 when Hallmark Channel picked up the rom-com movie-themed board game the girls created. And this weekend, you can watch this Northumberland County native star in UpTV's newest movie.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Attorney Generals issue lending lawsuit against Mariner Finance

Harrisburg — On August 16, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that he is heading a multi-state lawsuit against Mariner Finance. Allegedly, Mariner charged its customers for hidden add-on products that the customer did not agree to or know about. The hidden charges added anywhere between hundreds and thousands of dollars to borrowers' owed amounts. In addition to Pennsylvania's Attorney General, the Attorneys General of the District of Columbia, New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Is your child ready to go back to school? Your library can help!

Williamsport, Pa. — The first day of school is coming! Is your child ready for the academic year? Libraries across Pennsylvania are ready to help students with school readiness, social, cognitive, and emotional skills. Developing a passion for reading is crucial according to Jim Trelease, author of the best-seller The Read-Aloud Handbook. “Students who read the most read the best, achieve the most, and stay in school the longest. Conversely, those who don’t read much cannot get better at it.” ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy