‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Leaves Fans Stunned Over Bizarre Pants Act

By Shelby Scott
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Unbelievably, we’ve already reached the live rounds of America’s Got Talent. That means that, following some extremely difficult decisions, some of the season’s best acts are about to head home. However, a day later, one bizarre pants act has fans wondering how the contestant even made it past the auditions.

Interested readers can view the clip here. The recording sees New York City comedian Ryan Dee take to the stage as his alter-ego Mr. Pants. True to his name, Dee arrived Tuesday night wearing a giant pair of tan slacks. Later, audience members would learn the large slacks hid an even more ridiculous-looking pair of pants: a body-length, heart-patterned pair of red and white boxers.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Dee is a comedian that specifically tells dad jokes about pants. As seen in the clip, his puns are mildly entertaining. However, in the end, America’s Got Talent fans and judges agreed that the act just wasn’t worth the $1 million prize. Nor was it worth a headlining show in Vegas. In fact, of the performance, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said, “I thought maybe if you came on the live show there would be other jokes about other things…In my opinion it started bad and actually got worse.”

America’s Got Talent fans had similar thoughts, taking to social media to air their grievances.

“If I had an X I’d be pushing it for Mr. Pants,” one viewer wrote. “Why did you people let him through?”

Another quipped, “Mr. Pants – I must be a sweater, because I’m over it,” tacking a snoring emoji at the end.

Needless to say, many of this year’s contestants have far surpassed the America’s Got Talent judges’ expectations. However, Mr. Pants was definitely not one of them.

Chapel Hart Concludes Semi-Finals Performance With Mic Drop

Chapel Hart is the country music trio consisting of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle. The three women have absolutely dominated the game since winning a Golden Buzzer during their America’s Got Talent audition. Now, as we move into the semi-finals, the group continues to bring the heat.

Chapel Hart features Danica Hart as their frontwoman. The group first came to the talent show with a fun twist on Dolly Parton’s iconic 1974 hit, “Jolene.” Their song not only saw massive praise from AGT‘s judges, but also from Dolly Parton herself. Even more impressive, their song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” went on to reach Number 1 on iTunes in the days following their audition.

So, when Chapel Hart made their second appearance on the America’s Got Talent stage, fans were delighted to see an even more fiery, energetic performance. And with their career already beginning to reach prolific heights, the group ended their semi-final round with an epic mic drop. Check out their latest performance here.

Sharon DuncancCook
3d ago

I think the judges keeping him in was a horrible decision..there was so much talent they could of saved and gave a chance too...its almost like it was a set up...he wasent funny from the start...not trying to he harsh but they knew that wasent a Vegas act...why give a spot to him when someone else who was clearly more talented would of had a chance...dosent make sense...smh

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

