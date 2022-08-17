Read full article on original website
John Meador
3d ago
Better security system. Wide angle cameras above every entrance and along all walkways. Also wide angles covering all outside grounds. Once classes are in session all classroom doors automatically lock if perimeter fencing and gates are breached. Lack proper affective security system. And inadequate police support. Even cell phones calls for help? Didn't help.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Related
GV Wire
Will Battle Over Cell Phone Ban Force Bullard High to Retreat?
The principal of Bullard High School faced a largely skeptical crowd during a community meeting about a student cell phone ban Thursday night. Armen Torigian held the meeting at the school cafeteria to explain the new policy restricting cell phone use on campus. Backing the principal was a panel of five parents and teachers who said that cell phones are a distraction, a tool for bullying, and lead to a negative civil discourse.
Parents challenge Bullard High’s cell phone policy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An open meeting was held Thursday evening where hundreds of unhappy parents showed up at Bullard High to voice their opinion about the school’s controversial cell phone ban. Students at the meeting said they don’t believe phones should be banned in general. They believe the motive behind the new rule is […]
GV Wire
Watch: Students, Parents Confront Bullard Principal Over Cell Phone Ban
Bullard High School principal Armen Torigian met with students and parents on Thursday night to hear their questions and concerns about a proposed student cell phone ban. He also heard from parents who backed the policy. After more than two hours, Torigian the audience “There is no rush … I...
Fresno is thriving post-COVID, while others struggle, UC Berkeley study shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Across the nation, cities are feeling the post-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the board, industries have had to adapt to a “post-COVID” world. The pandemic forced a lot of things to shut down. Business and recreational areas became desolate reminders of the pre-COVID era that a lot of people took […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
KMJ
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
Chowchilla School Bus Kidnapper Paroled By CDCR Panel
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men responsible for the 1976 Chowchilla school bus hijacking where a bus driver an 26 children were kidnapped and buried alive in a scheme to collect a ransom demand, was given parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Board of Parole Hearings on Tuesday.
GV Wire
In Fresno, Newsom Announces $4.7B in Funding for Youth Mental Health
Surrounded by Fresno Unified school district leaders and state officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom visited McLane High School in Fresno on Thursday morning to introduce a $4.7 billion investment plan intended to increase mental health services to Californians up to age 25. The plan, described as ‘California’s Master Plan for Kids...
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
KMPH.com
Gun found in students back pack at Corcoran HS
CORCORAN, Calif. — The school year may not have started off on the right foot in Corcoran. Principle Antonia Ramirez of Corcoran High School sent parents a message on their first week back about a gun found while searching a student that reportedly had a vape pen in their backpack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
Frederick Woods, convicted in 1976 Chowchilla school bus kidnapping, to be paroled
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 in what a prosecutor called "the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history" is being released by the state's parole board. Gov. Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider its decision to parole Frederick Woods, 70, on Tuesday after two commissioners recommended his release in March when previous panels had denied him parole 17 times. But the board affirmed that decision. Woods and his two accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were from wealthy...
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
GV Wire
Californians Ace the Flex Alert as Torrid Fresno Temps Continue
California’s power grid managers took to social media on Wednesday night to thank residents for their voluntary efforts to conserve electricity amid the state’s heat wave. But despite the continuing high temperatures, the grid operator didn’t call for another Flex Alert for Thursday. Cooldown Expected Next Week.
Missing San Joaquin man found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced that 38-year-old Jaime Zamora was found safe Thursday morning. According to deputies, Zamora went missing around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday in a neighborhood located near 9th Street and Oregon Avenue in the city of San Joaquin. Deputies say Zamora was found safe about three miles […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Huge limb of Oak tree crashes to ground in front yard in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (Fox 26) — A huge limb from an Oak tree was caught on camera crashing down onto a house's front yard Friday afternoon in Visalia. It was 2:07 pm on the corner of La Salle Avenue and Byrd Street when a neighbor’s security camera captured footage of the massive tree limb falling to the ground with a thundering sound.
Comments / 2