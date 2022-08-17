ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

Investiture ceremony held for SSCC president

The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday, Aug. 15 in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the Central Campus in Hillsboro. Dr. Nicole Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022 following Dr. Kevin Boys who held the position...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

State fair Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female

Genflo Coor Blackbird 421 won Reserve Grand Champion Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Angus Show recently in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, of Leesburg, owns the March 2021 daughter of TGM Compton 1738. Brett Carter, Stratford, Okla., evaluated the 52 entries.
COLUMBUS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

‘Student-run’ credit union coming to WCHCS

Atomic Credit Union, Fayette County’s newest financial institution, has partnered with the Washington Court House City School District to bring a “student-run” credit union into three of the district’s four instructional buildings this school year. Cherry Hill will have a credit union in the school, but...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers. Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers. WEDNESDAY. Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice. THURSDAY. Chili, peanut...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Integrity Ford celebrated with grand opening activities

Integrity Ford at 2348 S. U.S. Route 68, Bellefontaine, was celebrated this week with a ribbon cutting event attended by elected officials, Ford representatives and the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. General Manager Devin LaFollette welcomes the community to attend the continuing grand opening activities throughout this week, offered daily...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Art on the Square’ returns downtown

This Saturday, Aug. 20, the Art on the Square Committee will be putting on its annual Art on the Square event in downtown Washington Court House. This committee was put together for the community program called Leadership Fayette. The committee members include Chelsie Baker, Judy Havens, Colleen Roadhouse, Sara Creamer, and Tara Ivers.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Lady Lions fall to LE, Jackson

The Washington Lady Lion tennis team hosted back-to-back matches at Gardner Park Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18. On Wednesday, Washington welcomed the team from Logan Elm High School and on Thursday, Frontier Athletic Conference opponent Jackson came to town. Logan Elm won the match against Washington, four courts...
JACKSON, OH
Record-Herald

WCHCS capital improvement projects underway

The Washington Court House City School District has been working on multiple capital improvement projects, with several more to be completed at a later date. Becky Mullins, treasurer at WCHCS, spoke with the Record-Herald about these capital improvement projects. “I’ve been treasurer for nine years, and I knew when I...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Delaware Gazette

Sizzle & Sounds on, Summerfest off

SUNBURY — School may be back in session, but it’s still summertime, and there are still festivals to go to. Sunbury’s Sizzle & Sounds Food & Music Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the square. It is put on by the Big Walnut Civic Association and consists of volunteers. Last year, between 15,000 to 20,000 people attended, the association said.
SUNBURY, OH
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
columbusfreepress.com

Is 988 a joke in this town and Ohio?

Mental health, suicides and addiction were serious problems before the pandemic, and the fallout threw gas on a raging fire. Thankfully, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS), with help from the federal government, rolled out ‘988’ back in July, a nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline. Ohioans in all 88 counties can now call or text 988 for free 24/7 crisis support.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Ohio

If you love eating seafood but are still searching for nice restaurants that know how to properly prepare it then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: amazing seafood restaurants in Ohio that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already. All of these places are known for only serving high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. No matter what kind of seafood dishes you usually crave, you will most definitely find them at any of these restaurants. Also, all of these seafood places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Vendor lineup set for Saturday Farmers Market

“They sit together on the porch, the dark/Almost fallen, the house behind them dark./ Their supper done with, they have washed and dried/the dishes—only two plates now…..”. This poem is the work of Wendell Berry, a writer, environmental activist, farmer, teacher, and supporter of strong community ties. As...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Pet of the Week: Furry Friends Moe and Joe

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday means Pet of the Week here on Living Dayton! Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us with two furry friends. Moe and Joe are two fluffy buddies who are waiting for their forever home at SICSA. These seven-year-old pals have been together for a long time and must be adopted as a pair, said Kaitlin.
DAYTON, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fate Of Hope Center Hangs In The Balance

A controversial ordinance will have a third reading and a final vote by the Marysville City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The ordinance will amend section 1121.16 of the city code which allows the city the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield makes records request from land bank

The village of Greenfield and city manager Todd Wilkin made a public records request to the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) via email on Aug. 8 and a written request for the same request on Aug. 11, both focusing on Brownfield Grant money for the Elliott Hotel in Greenfield, according to Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, at Thursday’s meeting of the land bank.
GREENFIELD, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Farmers Market: The Place To Be Saturday Morning

Just in case you forgot, the Union County Farmers Market is still in full swing at the Memorial Health Pavilion in Partners Park in Uptown Marysville every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables (raspberries, melons, asparagus, zucchini, tomatoes, sweet corn, the list goes on...
UNION COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Weather Aware: storms rolling through Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Showers and thunderstorms are popping up across Central Ohio this evening, some of them may include gusty winds or hail. Stay #WeatherAware for the evening. Some of the showers will become isolated during the overnight hours but will return for the day on Sunday. Currently,...
COLUMBUS, OH

