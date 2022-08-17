Public Use Restrictions will move to the EXTREME level on lands protected by the Douglas Forest Protective Association, effective Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachel Pope said this is for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District. Pope said the Roseburg District of the Bureau of Land Management is included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires. There are specific Fire Prevention Orders or other public restrictions on BLM administered lands.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO