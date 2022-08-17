ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Briles, Jefferson Confident in Arkansas’ Offense

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense under Kendal Briles should be a good one this fall with KJ Jefferson returning to man the quarterback position. Jefferson helped lead the Hogs to a 9-4 mark in 2021 and also topped the Arkansas rushing charts. Jefferson completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground Jefferson rushed 146 times for 664 yards and six touchdowns. Briles talked about the kind of season Jefferson could follow up 2021 with this fall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

No Treylon Burks, But Arkansas’ WRs Could Be Better

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks no longer have Treylon Burks who was one of the best wide receivers to ever play in Fayetteville, but as a group the position may be better in 2022. Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris combined to catch 105 passes for 1,684 yards and 13...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Kendal Briles Hunts For QBs While in Van on Road

FAYETTEVILLE — When Kendal Briles hits the recruiting trail trying to find quarterbacks and some other playmakers on offense he prefers to do it in a van. Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, talked about the spring evaluation period when the coaches were finally allowed out. The past two years they were prevented from going out in the spring due to COVID protocols in place with the NCAA.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

100 Watermelons to be trucked from Hope to Arkansas Razorback football team

Around Saturday lunchtime, after scrimmaging in the Fayetteville sun, the Arkansas Razorbacks will be served a taste of Hope. For 22 years in a row, citizens of Hope have been sending a shipment of homegrown watermelons to the Hogs. This year is no different and the same man is in charge of bringing this year’s shipment, nicely chilled, up to the Hill, Dave Johnson.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas breaks out the boxing gloves

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON One year after putting on blinders, Arkansas defensive backs sported boxing gloves during Thursday’s 12th of 25 scheduled preseason practices. It’s all about becoming a better overall defender according to Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom, now in his third season in Fayetteville. “It’s just an emphasis that we feel like we […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Bleacher Report Has Tide on Upset Alert Against Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has released its games that qualify for biggest “Upset Watch” in 2022 with the Razorbacks one of them. Bleacher Report picked the Oct. 1 game in Razorback Stadium that has Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in this series was Saturday, Sept. 23, in the same stadium with the Hogs escaping with a 24-23 two-overtime thriller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse

ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings

The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

New hires and promotions in Northwest Arkansas

The following people were recently hired or promoted in Northwest Arkansas. To add an employee to an upcoming list of new hires and promotions, email us at [email protected]. Announcements should be limited to a few paragraphs and be accompanied by a photograph. Tory Gaddy, University of Arkansas. Tory Gaddy...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

One man shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning

POTEAU, Okla. — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning, according to Poteau police. Assistant Chief Greg Russell said around 2:45 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Carter Street for reports of a man who had been shot. When officers got...
POTEAU, OK

