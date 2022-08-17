ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
IRVINGTON, NJ
fox5ny.com

2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ

PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson

A man and woman were found shot dead -- along with a gun -- in an SUV parked on a Paterson street Friday afternoon, responders said. The bodies were found in an older-model Chevy Traverse with Connecticut license plates parked on Getty Avenue between two strip clubs down the road from St. Joseph's University Medical Center at 11:40 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk

Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son

UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
Community Policy