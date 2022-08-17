Read full article on original website
NYC schools to enroll at least 1,000 migrant children for upcoming yearEntrepreneur's JournalNew York City, NY
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
In response to delays with Neuralink, Elon Musk approaches brain chip startup Synchron about a partnership.Tech ReviewedNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
N.J. teen shot to death while hosting party
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of an Irvington teenager who was hosting a party at his home on Friday night. Kansley Moneus, 17, of Maple Avenue, was shot after a dispute with another male, authorities said Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:40 p.m., according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Accused Elizabeth, NJ carjacker stole Mercedes, $1,700 cash, cops say
A 22-year-old Jersey City man faces first-degree carjacking and other charges for holding a couple at gunpoint and stealing a Mercedes Benz and $1,700 cash outside a restaurant in Elizabeth, Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on Friday. Rahmel Belle has also been charged with robbery, conspiracy, eluding, assault on...
fox5ny.com
2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in parked car in NJ
PASSAIC COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the fatal shootings of two people whose bodies were inside a parked car on Friday. Paterson police and the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office responded to a vehicle Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue in Paterson at about 11:40 a.m., officials said.
UPDATE: Troubled Teaneck Man, 24, Fished From Hackensack River Has History Of Incidents
UPDATE: An emotionally troubled man who jumped into the Hackensack River and then fought responders who pulled him out has had a history of incidents, including a particularly violent attack that made local headlines. Teaneck police went to the Kipp Street home of 24-year-old Camwren T. Cole shortly before 2...
Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson
A man and woman were found shot dead -- along with a gun -- in an SUV parked on a Paterson street Friday afternoon, responders said. The bodies were found in an older-model Chevy Traverse with Connecticut license plates parked on Getty Avenue between two strip clubs down the road from St. Joseph's University Medical Center at 11:40 a.m.
Jersey City Armed Carjacker Who Robbed Couple Waiting for Food Delivery Charged
by NJ Attorney General Matt Platkin’s Office TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin...
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
Newark Man Wanted in Connection With July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police are seeking a man wanted for questioning for a shooting...
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir King, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
Newark residents march against violent crime, day after man shot to death
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violent crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city. A homicide investigation is underway after 29-year-old Nadir King was fatally shot in the 200 block of Orange Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing 32-year-old, authorities say
An arrest was made in a fatal stabbing in Newark last month that left a 32-year-old city man dead, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday night. Antonio Seabrooks, 41, was charged with murder and weapons-related offenses in the July 7 killing of Glenn Blackstone, the office said. Blackstone...
ROUTE 46 CRASH: DWI Driver Injures Mom, Son
UPDATE: A Hasbrouck Heights driver and her teenage son were injured when a car driven by a drunk motorist from Teaneck slammed into theirs on Route 46, authorities said. The 50-year-old woman and her son, 15, were stopped at the traffic light at Huyler Street on the westbound highway in South Hackensack when their 2020 Tesla was rear-ended shortly after midnight Friday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
NJ man sentenced to 28 years for stabbing roommate to death
A 28-year-old Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Thursday for stabbing his roommate to death during an argument in 2020, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
Car Careens Into Linden Flower Shop Sending Victim Into Medical Episode
A driver who slammed his car through a Linden building caused a victim inside to suffer a medical episode Thursday, Aug. 18, authorities said. The Mazda sedan was heading east on E. St. George Ave when it lost control as it turned onto Adams Street around 3:35 p.m., police said.
Paterson police find two bodies inside parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street
The police discovered the bodies of two people inside a vehicle on Elizabeth Street on Friday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said the victims, a man and a woman, were found inside a parked vehicle on Elizabeth Street and Getty Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. with apparent gunshot wounds.
