Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Former north county officials accused of stealing more than $600,000
Two former north county officials were arraigned Friday for allegedly stealing $633,000 from the city of Flordell Hills.
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Ill. gubernatorial candidate calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
St. Louis County program to get $85K for reproductive health services
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has joined The Right Time initiative to expand reproductive health services. During the first year of the program, the department of public health will receive at least $85,000 in order to provide same-day birth control methods. The money will also fund orientation […]
St. Louis County recycling event today
The city of pine lawn hosts an electronics recycling drive today.
Forest Park book featured in Missouri Book Festival
Missouri to have a book Festival to encourage literacy and reading. One of the books featured is a history book on Forest Park.
Missouri Book Festival event next weekend
To host a book Festival to encourage reading and literacy.
One man killed in St. Louis County shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels
A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
St. Louis County Police host recruitment event at Olde Towne Donuts
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for new recruits. They’re holding a recruitment event Friday morning in order to hire 78 new officers. The event is held in conjunction with Olde Towne Donuts in Fenton. The department is committed to creating...
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
Man dies in St. Charles County motorcycle crash
ST. CHARLES — One person died in a crash Wednesday evening in St. Charles County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a fatal one-person crash at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022, at Highway N and Meadow Woods Lanes. Paul W. Atherton, 53 of O’Fallon Missouri...
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
CHICAGO (WGN) — A fun day on Lake Michigan turned to trauma for Lana Batochir when the captain of a nearby boat reversed into the raft she was on with a friend. The boat’s propeller severed Batochir’s feet, and she has since needed three surgeries to amputate both legs ten inches below the knee. In the days that followed, Batochir hired attorney Francis Patrick Murphy to investigate what went wrong.
