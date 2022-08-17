ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in new Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
City
Tecumseh, MO
City
Austin Township, MO
State
Tennessee State
Ozark County, MO
Government
County
Ozark County, MO
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
County
Gillespie County, TX
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Missouri Government
City
Austin, TX
Gillespie County, TX
Government
Local
Arizona Government
FOX2Now

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
OMAHA, NE
FOX2Now

Ill. gubernatorial candidate calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fbi#Southwest Missouri#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
FOX2Now

One man killed in St. Louis County shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive. Officers found two men shot at around 3:30 am. They were both taken to the hospital where one man was later pronounced dead. The other man is expected to survive. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels

A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX2Now

Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’

CHICAGO (WGN) — A fun day on Lake Michigan turned to trauma for Lana Batochir when the captain of a nearby boat reversed into the raft she was on with a friend. The boat’s propeller severed Batochir’s feet, and she has since needed three surgeries to amputate both legs ten inches below the knee. In the days that followed, Batochir hired attorney Francis Patrick Murphy to investigate what went wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
44K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy