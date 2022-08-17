ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Set photos from the Fallout TV series have leaked

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qn2u_0hKsc8T100

Several set photos from Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series have leaked online. Some of which allegedly show off the iconic and all-new locations alike.

Over on r/Fotv, a Subreddit devoted to discussing the show, user International_Tip123 posted the set images earlier this week but took them down not long after out of concern for Amazon’s retribution. Thankfully, those photos are still all over social media for your viewing pleasure (Thanks, Rock Paper Shotgun). Or at least until the ban (or DMCA) hammers potentially come down, anyway.

Most of the stills appear to be of Vault 32, a location not seen in any of the Fallout video games. Take a look at the pictures for yourself below.

The shot of a nursery room is right out of Fallout 3‘s opening. Those cradles are sitting in an awkward position, though that might be due to the sets not being complete.

An outside farm dwelling is curious too. It’s hard to say if that’s within a Vault or on the surface. Probably the former, given Fallout‘s fiction. Either way, the production valves are certainly there — it looks great.

There are more pictures too. Below is a propaganda poster insisting that “the outside world can never hurt you,” despite all the radiation and monsters running around, eh?

The Fallout TV show doesn’t have an air date yet. We knew early on that Yellowjackets star Ella Purnell would be in the series. Variety reported that Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten joined the cast in June.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge

Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Crushes Idris Elba’s ‘Beast’ With $21 Million Debut

“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” topped the box office in its debut, beating expectations by collecting an impressive $21 million in North American ticket sales. The anime film, playing on 3,007 screens, is backed by the production company Crunchyroll, which specializes in Japanese anime film and television. “Super Hero” is a necessary bright spot in an otherwise dreary August at the movies. The newest “Dragon Ball Super” installment earned twice as much as the weekend’s other new nationwide release, Universal’s survival thriller “Beast,” starring Idris Elba. Dinged by mixed reviews, “Beast” opened to a lackluster $11.5 million from 3,743 North American...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy