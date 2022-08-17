ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Charlotte Flair: I Can't Imagine Not Wrestling Sasha Banks Again, She's My Ricky Steamboat

Charlotte Flair weighs in on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out in May. Charlotte and Banks will forever be connected as they came up the ranks together in NXT and as part of the Four Horsewomen alongside Bayley and Becky Lynch. Banks & Naomi walked out of WWE on the May 16 episode of WWE Raw despite being the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon at the show and was reportedly "unhappy with a situation" and neither would reportedly budge. They were indefinitely suspended on the subsequent episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12

Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Charlotte Flair Wants To Return With A Different Layer

Fans haven't seen Charlotte Flair on WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair would be "out indefinitely" with a "fractured radius." The injury was for storyline purposes as Flair took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo and go on her honeymoon.
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"

UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
Fred Rosser: I'm Gonna Go In The Ring Until The Wheels Fall Off

Fred Rosser, much like his original NXT pro, CM Punk, plans on giving it his all in pro wrestling until the wheels fall off. Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young of WWE is in the middle of the role of his life as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, the first major championship he’s held on his own in pro wrestling.
Sheamus Promises To Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion At WWE Clash At The Castle

Sheamus is coming to Cardiff, Wales to make history. On the August 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus defeated Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet in order to become the number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that has eluded Sheamus in his career. In the past, he has even stated that he is open to winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the title at WrestleMania just to get a chance.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return

CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson

Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
Dani Luna Jokes That Within A Couple Of Months, Fans Will Be Sick Of Her

All of Subculture may be gone from WWE. In addition to Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, Dani Luna, the third member of Subculture has also alluded to her WWE departure on Twitter. While not specifically saying that she has been released, she does say in her tweet that she’s “sure she doesn't have to say it” and said that in a few months, audiences would be sick of her.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
