Keith G. Henderson, 84, of Sandwich, IL passed away on August 17, 2022. Keith was born on July 14, 1938 in Morris, IL to Lorin and Leona (Johnson) Henderson. Keith served 3 years in the US Army from 1956 to 1959. Keith worked at New Idea and when Henderson Engineering took over, he continued his employment there for 40 plus years. He was a member of the Sandwich Early Day Engine Club. He enjoyed restoring tractors, camping and traveling, as well as traveling to Arcola, IL.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO