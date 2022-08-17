Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile justice scholarship recipient honored by Kendall County Board
Delaney Mehochko, who graduated from Yorkville High School, is the recipient of a scholarship from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office. Mehochko served on the Kendall County Juvenile Justice Council and was an intern at State's Attorney Eric Weis's Office. Mehochko was recognized at Tuesday's Kendall County Board meeting. Your...
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police encourage families to teach kids about safety
Yorkville police are encouraging families with school children to make sure they are aware of how to stay safe while walking to, or being dropped off at, school. Kids should be encouraged to pay attention to what is going on around them. Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier says kids are being distracted by electronics.
WSPY NEWS
Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
WSPY NEWS
Peoria Man Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Trident Drug Task Force, Streator Police Department, and Illinois State Police arrested a man accused of dealing large amounts of meth. Dangelo Williams, 25, of Peoria was charged with the Unlawful Delivery and Possession of Meth between 100 and...
WSPY NEWS
Two Individuals Sentenced in Grundy Co.
Two individuals were sentenced in a Grundy County court case this week. Lance Harris, 34, of Chicago pled guilty to Burglary, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail along with four years of TASC probation. He was given credit for serving 132 days in the Grundy County Jail.
WSPY NEWS
Chalk with a Cop returns to Montgomery Fest
Chalk with a Cop is returning for its second year at Montgomery Fest on Saturday. It's happening from ten to noon at the corner of River and Mill streets. The event features a science show, police vehicles for photos, tours, giveaways, and chalk art by the Montgomery Police Department's Deputy Chief Armando Sanders. Sanders thought up the event as a way to engage the youngest community members through art.
WSPY NEWS
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
WSPY NEWS
'Where to' when the train stops in Plano?
She never knows who is going to walk through the door. But travel is on their minds, either a vacation or a college trip, or a tourist visit to Chicago. They may be in a panicked hurry. Kay Mulliner is the depot attendant for the historic 1913 Plano train station,...
WSPY NEWS
Douglas J. Booth
Douglas J. Booth, age 75, of Aurora, IL, formerly of Hinckley, IL passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL. He was born on December 14, 1946 in Aurora, IL the son of Wilbur T. “Boots” and Hallie (Caulk) Booth.
WSPY NEWS
Keith G. Henderson, 84
Keith G. Henderson, 84, of Sandwich, IL passed away on August 17, 2022. Keith was born on July 14, 1938 in Morris, IL to Lorin and Leona (Johnson) Henderson. Keith served 3 years in the US Army from 1956 to 1959. Keith worked at New Idea and when Henderson Engineering took over, he continued his employment there for 40 plus years. He was a member of the Sandwich Early Day Engine Club. He enjoyed restoring tractors, camping and traveling, as well as traveling to Arcola, IL.
WSPY NEWS
David L. Erickson, 82
David L. Erickson, age 82, of Dixon, IL formerly of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon, IL. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Aurora, IL the son of LeRay and Jeanette (Noga) Erickson. David was united in...
