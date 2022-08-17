ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jack White Has Hilarious Reaction To Snoop Dogg's New Snoop Loopz Cereal

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mv7WD_0hKsbdVy00
Photo: Getty Images

Jack White took to Instagram with the hot take we didn't know we needed. Snoop Dogg and Master P just launched a new breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. Distributed by their company Broadus Foods, the cereal boasts “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” and part of the proceeds will go to charity.

The singer-songwriter is all about the rappers' charitable endeavor; however, there's something about the branding that really confuses him. "I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one," he wrote alongside a photo of the cereal box. "But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in; in the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words 'MORE MARSHMALLOWS.' More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can't be more marshmallows than 'before.' Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say...a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope."

White's final observation is the kicker: "Lastly, the photograph on Master P's instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural 'MORE MARSHMALLOW' without the 'S.' Photo attached, answers demanded."

See the hilarious post below.

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
RICEBORO, GA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy