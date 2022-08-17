Jack White Has Hilarious Reaction To Snoop Dogg's New Snoop Loopz Cereal

Photo: Getty Images

Jack White took to Instagram with the hot take we didn't know we needed. Snoop Dogg and Master P just launched a new breakfast cereal called Snoop Loopz. Distributed by their company Broadus Foods, the cereal boasts “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” and part of the proceeds will go to charity.

The singer-songwriter is all about the rappers' charitable endeavor; however, there's something about the branding that really confuses him. "I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one," he wrote alongside a photo of the cereal box. "But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in; in the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words 'MORE MARSHMALLOWS.' More than what? if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can't be more marshmallows than 'before.' Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say...a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope."

White's final observation is the kicker: "Lastly, the photograph on Master P's instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural 'MORE MARSHMALLOW' without the 'S.' Photo attached, answers demanded."

See the hilarious post below.