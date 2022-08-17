ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multifamilybiz.com

Sunsail Capital and ZaneCRE Acquire 350-Unit Sarah at Lake Houston Apartment Community in Houston Submarket of Humble, Texas

HOUSTON, TX - New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble, Texas, a premier submarket within the Houston MSA. The teams are led by Julia Bykhovskaia at Sunsail Capital, and Iqbal (Ike) Mutabanna and Dustin Howard at ZaneCRE.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
City
Manvel, TX
Houston, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Northeast Houston home given to refugee family

HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gac#Mitigation#Federal Funding#Hurricane Harvey#The H Gac#H Gac
Community Impact Houston

Main Street Event Center to open in September

Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community

Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Association of Counties honors Montgomery County constable units

Montgomery County constables were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Two Montgomery County constables and their units were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. The TAC is a nonprofit lobbying...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
newsy.com

School Districts Across U.S. Work To Entice Bus Drivers Amid Shortage

In the Houston, Texas area, it's a competition with limited resources to find qualified drivers who will stick around for the long haul. For many kids, school starts with the bus, and a video by the Houston Independent School District is designed to get more people to get behind the wheel.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August

As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Align Boutique now open in Friendswood

Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy