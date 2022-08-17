Read full article on original website
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
The Bayou City attracted 3.9% of millennial movers born from 1984 to 1992, according to reports.
multifamilybiz.com
Sunsail Capital and ZaneCRE Acquire 350-Unit Sarah at Lake Houston Apartment Community in Houston Submarket of Humble, Texas
HOUSTON, TX - New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble, Texas, a premier submarket within the Houston MSA. The teams are led by Julia Bykhovskaia at Sunsail Capital, and Iqbal (Ike) Mutabanna and Dustin Howard at ZaneCRE.
Houston tackles redistricting dilemmas & The Woodlands takes stock of transit options
The brick roads in Freedmen's Town are a historic part of the area that residents work to preserve. (Sofia Gonzalez/Community Impact Newspaper) The Aug. 19 episode of the Houston Breakdown hits on the latest updates from Houston's redistricting process and The Woodlands' efforts to understand residents' transit needs. Community Impact's...
You've Got Maids relocates to larger space on Centralcrest Street
Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space at 5730 Centralcrest St., Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials with the residential and commercial maid service company You've Got Maids celebrated a relocation in July to a larger space...
Students in the Houston area's two largest districts head back to school on Monday
HOUSTON, Texas — Several big districts in the Houston area have already started the new school year, but the area's two biggest, Houston ISD and Cy-Fair ISD, begin this coming Monday. “I’m looking forward to seeing my friends again," said Sharpstown High senior Andy Amaro. "It’s been a while.”...
fox26houston.com
Northeast Houston home given to refugee family
HOUSTON - A family hoping to make Houston home can now do just that thanks to a special gift. They are now moving into a brand-new house in northeast Houston. The Vergenie family escaped Tanzania and are now not only seeking safety in Houston, but thanks to some big-hearted Houstonians, the Vergenie’s have a beautiful new home.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
cw39.com
Total closure coming this weekend on I-45 in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s that time of the week to make sure you know where the major road closures are taking place. This weekend the focus on the northside with a total closure on I-45 in Conroe. Friday night at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes on I-45 from...
fox26houston.com
Houston nurses pampered during major nursing shortage
Texas is the second-hardest hit state by the nursing shortage. So HCA Houston Healthcare teamed up with the University of Houston to address the problem.
Houstonians have 7 ballot props to vote on in November, totaling $478M
The city is also considering a permanent development for the homeless in Midtown, which has met opposition but not for the reason you think.
Main Street Event Center to open in September
Main Street Event Center will open in September. (Courtesy city of League City) Main Street Event Center will open in September attached to the Living Well Clinical Nutrition Center at 322 E. Main St., League City. The center can seat about 75 people for events such as parties, bridal and wedding showers, and business meetings. The center will host retreat events for women, church groups and others to recharge and learn about eating healthy. 281-554-8600. www.justlivewell.com.
thekatynews.com
Texas Center for the Missing has Cancelled a Houston Regional SILVER ALERT – Located Safely
Texas Center for the Missing has cancelled a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for 66-year-old Chester Collins. He was last seen on Thursday, August 11, 2002, in the 1300 block of Hermann Drive, Houston, TX 77004. His clothing description is unknown. Mr. Collins has...
Montrose-based plant shop Dirt Bag grows community
Jessica Cohen owns and runs Dirt Bag, a shop specializing in indoor plants on Gray Street in Montrose. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Jessica Cohen has her roots in plants. Combining her knowledge of tropical vegetation from her mother’s Colombian heritage with her knowledge of desert vegetation from her father’s Mexican roots, she said she can confidently pair plants with people.
Texas Association of Counties honors Montgomery County constable units
Montgomery County constables were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. (Courtesy Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4) Two Montgomery County constables and their units were honored by the Texas Association of Counties for community policing programs they implemented. The TAC is a nonprofit lobbying...
newsy.com
School Districts Across U.S. Work To Entice Bus Drivers Amid Shortage
In the Houston, Texas area, it's a competition with limited resources to find qualified drivers who will stick around for the long haul. For many kids, school starts with the bus, and a video by the Houston Independent School District is designed to get more people to get behind the wheel.
Clifford Tatum approved as Harris County’s next elections administrator
Clifford Tatum will likely be sworn in as the county's next elections administrator during Commissioners Court on Aug. 23. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Members of the Harris County Election Commission voted 4-1 to approve Clifford Tatum’s appointment as Harris County’s next elections administrator on Aug. 16. Tatum can...
spacecityweather.com
Texas now entering a new weather pattern for most of the rest of August
As Eric has been alluding to all week, things have now changed, and they will continue to do so in a big way for not just Houston but all of Texas. Last evening’s rowdy (and in some cases damaging) storms were the first phase in what will be a much different weather pattern for the rest of the month. The Texas-wide drought is on notice for what should be significant relief.
Align Boutique now open in Friendswood
Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. (Courtesy Pexels) Align Boutique, located at 122 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, opened July 9. The location offers a variety of clothing products, including athletic and leisure wear for dancers and yoga enthusiasts, and Align Boutique provides the options...
Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library construction delayed
The official name of a new state-of-the-art library in the Westbury area set to replace the old Meyer Branch Library will be named after NASA astronaut Shannon Walker. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction of the Dr. Shannon Walker Neighborhood Library at 5505 Belrose Drive, Houston, has been delayed “due to...
Click2Houston.com
Families say they have to deal with brown, smelly water in new Conroe neighborhood
CONROE, Texas – When you buy a new home, you normally expect to have working electricity and running, clean water. For some residents in the Deer Trail Estates in Conroe, they say they saw water issues the first day they moved in. “We never had a reliable water source,”...
