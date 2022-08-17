Read full article on original website
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Jack Osbourne shares cuddly photo with 4-week-old daughter Maple
Jack Osbourne posted a sweet photo with his and fiancée Aree Gearhart’s 4-week-old daughter, Maple, on Sunday. “Morning with 🍁,” the “Osbournes” alum, 36, captioned the picture of himself gazing down at the infant on Instagram. The couple welcomed their baby girl on July 9 but waited nearly three weeks to share the news on social media. “I’m very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!” Osbourne told his followers on July 27. “Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️,” he concluded his post. The 31-year-old interior designer, for her part, called Maple her “soulmate.” While Maple is Gearhart’s...
Family Outing! Kristen Bell and Husband Dax Shepard Bring Their Kids on River Trip: See Photos
Family fun! Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard brought their kids, Lincoln and Delta, on an adventurous river trip together. “Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River,” the Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl...
Reese Witherspoon's New Photos With Her Lookalike Mom Show Us the Blueprint For Daughter Ava
If you take one look at Reese Witherspoon’s mom, Betty Reese Witherspoon, then you know that this family has a blueprint when it comes to genetics. The Oscar winner’s gorgeous mama celebrated her 74th birthday on Aug. 18, and it’s clear that the entire family is blessed with good looks and a warm smile from the photos shared with her fans. The carousel of snapshots with her mom show off the same face shape and beautiful blue eyes we see in granddaughter Ava Phillippe — the three generations of women are doppelgängers for each other. You can tell how close the...
Kristen Bell Posts Rare Family Photos with Her Kids on Summer Vacation
There’s nothing better than spending time in the beautiful outdoors. The big, open sky, refreshing water, and a healthy dose of vitamin D is exactly what the doctor ordered! Kristen Bell thinks so too, which is why her and husband Dax Shepard recently took their kids on a summer vacation to Idaho — and she posted rare family photos that are so cute! “Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜,” the Good Place star captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) In the first photo, Bell, Shepard, and their daughters Delta, 7, and...
International Business Times
Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend
Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
People
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her oldest is growing up!. The Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a sweet photo on Wednesday with daughter Honor, 14, posing together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wraps her arms around her mom, who wears a bra top and blazer with pants.
survivornet.com
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt
Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!. Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core. A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Heidi Klum is preparing for her eldest child to leave the nest. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the America's Got Talent host, 49, opened up about the emotions she's feeling as her 18-year-old daughter Leni gets ready to leave for college in New York City. "I am [so...
‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra shows off 24-pound weight loss
Tyler Baltierra is “pumped” about his body transformation. The husband of “Teen Mom” star Catelynn Lowell shared before-and-after photos on Instagram Thursday to show the results of his diet. “OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut,” he captioned the post. “I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!” Baltierra, 30, noted that he took the first shirtless snap at the end of March when he was “203lbs at the end of my bulk,” while the second photo showed him weighing in at “179lbs at the end of my cut.” “I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even...
