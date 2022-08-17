Read full article on original website
Suspect in ‘seemingly random’ shootings on I-85 had 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
Police say a man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with an arsenal...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
WSFA
Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
villages-news.com
Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend
A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
alabamanews.net
RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”
Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
People
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia
The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene
UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning. Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
alabamanews.net
Preliminary Hearing Set for Suspect in Tallapoosa County Kidnapping, Double Murders
Alabama News Network has confirmed that a preliminary hearing has now been set for the suspect in the kidnapping and double murder case in Tallapoosa County. A hearing for Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9AM at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. He is...
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65
Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
unionspringsherald.com
Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
