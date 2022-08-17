ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
OPELIKA, AL
WSAV News 3

Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Police seek missing, endangered Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing and endangered alert for a missing Montgomery woman. Authorities are searching for Linda Denise Lewis, 55, who may be living with a condition that impairs her judgement. Lewis was last seen Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lee County, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, GA
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, GA
City
La Fayette, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Troup County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, AL
State
Georgia State
City
Montgomery, AL
County
Troup County, GA
State
Alabama State
wtvy.com

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
villages-news.com

Alabama woman sipping Tito’s vodka arrested on I-75 during trip to see boyfriend

A woman from Alabama who was allegedly sipping Tito’s vodka was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County during a trip to see her boyfriend. Madeline Susan Mallette, 27, of Florence, Ala. was driving a black Nissan SUV shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday on I-75 when 911 callers reported she was driving without her headlights, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
alabamanews.net

RECAP: All Cold Case Murders in Montgomery’s “Week of Action”

Here’s a look at the five cold case murders featured as the “Cold Case of the Day” during Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. There is a reward offered in each of these cases. If you have information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. All tips are kept anonymous.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wsfa Gray News#Cadillac#Auburn Police Department#Fbi
People

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Alabama TikTok Star's Son

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the son of an Alabama TikTok star. Montgomery County jail records confirm 20-year-old Reuben Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder. According to WALA-TV, Gulley turned himself in to authorities on Thursday, after he was...
PRICHARD, AL
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman shoots husband in self defense following assault

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange police say a female was able to free herself after being physically assaulted by her husband and shot him in self defense. On Friday, August 19, 2022, around 9:40 p.m. officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to a call regarding a person being shot at 106 Loch Court in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Suspect in 28-year-old murder case captured in Northeast Georgia

The suspect in a 1994 Atlanta murder case is behind bars after being captured in Northeast Georgia. Deputies arrested Muhammed Bilal El-Amin during a traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week, the FBI says. During his arrest, Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man they arrested was operating under...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
CARROLLTON, GA
WRBL News 3

Motorist shot along interstate 85 in Auburn, police on scene

UPDATE: 12:34 PM AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn Wednesday morning.  Investigators are searching for a vehicle of interest in the shooting, described as a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was […]
AUBURN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Five injured after 18-wheeler crashes into DeKalb Co. home

DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday around 6:25 p.m. Collinsville Police Department responded to a home on Highway 176 near County Road 83 in the Mount Vernon community. According to a dispatcher at the Collinsville Police Department, an 18-wheeler hit a car and then careened into a home. Five people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in the accident. Collinsville Police officers and emergency crews are on the scene.
MOUNT VERNON, AL
alabamanews.net

Motorcyclist in Custody after 12-Mile Chase on Interstate 65

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcyclist is in custody after a chase on Interstate 65 that went from north of Prattville into Montgomery. State troopers say at about 4:46PM this afternoon, they tried to stop someone on a black motorcycle for speeding on Interstate 65 near the 185 mile marker in Autauga County.
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Malik Swanson succumbs to injuries

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, has claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Malik D. Swanson, 24, was critically injured when the tire on the Ford 7700 tractor he was operating separated, which caused the tractor to become detached from the vehicle towing it, a 1997 Ford Clubwagon Van.
UNION SPRINGS, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy