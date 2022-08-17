Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Popovici, Schmidbauer Crowned First-Ever European Champions in High Diving
Now that high diving is featured in the European and World Championships, several medalists called for the discipline to be added to the Olympics, too. Current photo via LEN. Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, 2022 (high diving) Rome, Italy. Parco Del Foro Italico. The first-ever European champions...
swimswam.com
Hungarian Richard Marton Makes Major Breakthrough at European Championships
LCM (50m) Before the Tokyo Olympics, Richard Marton almost quit swimming. According to his longtime training partner, Kristof Milak, the now 22-year-old Marton kept swimming “only to support [Milak’s] preps for the Games. But we convinced him he had a lot more in him.”. Marton competed at the...
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”
LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
swimswam.com
25K Open Water Race Canceled, Final Rankings Voided at European Championships
After the 25K open water race at the European Championships was canceled due to weather conditions, the final classifications were also voided because officials say they didn’t have a view of the final rankings. Weather conditions made the 25K race uncertain from the start and got worse as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official Awards For The 2022 European Championships – Women’s Edition
LCM (50m) With the pool swimming portion of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships coming to a close on Wednesday, it’s time to hand out some hardware to the top performers from what was an exciting seven days of action at the Foro Italico in Rome. Below, find SwimSwam’s official...
swimswam.com
Italy Has Won a Medal in the Men’s 800 at Every LC European Championships
Italy put together a stunning performance at the 2022 European Championships, swimming in front of a home Crowd in Rome. One of the best performances for Italy came in the men’s 800 free, where superstar distance swimmer Gregorio Paltirnieri shattered the Championship Record in 7:40.86, while 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi won Bronze in a new World Junior Record of 7:43.37.
swimswam.com
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships
LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
swimswam.com
FINA Releases Time Standards For 2023 Fukuoka World Championships
The time standards for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka will be largely the same as those for the 2022 World Championships, though some have changed. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. FINA has released the official time standards for the 2023 World Championships that will take place in Fukuoka,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
European Championships Open Water Events Postponed or Canceled Because of Weather
Thunderstorms and more heavy waves meant another postponement of open water events in Italy this week, with one race being canceled. 2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER. Saturday, August 20-Sunday, August 21 (open water swimming) Ostia, Italy. Weather has again postponed the open water swimming events at the...
swimswam.com
University of Bath-Based Swimmers Finish Summer With 45 International Medals
Swimmers who train at the University of Bath finished a hectic summer of international competition with a phenomenal 45 medals between them after winning another 14 at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Freya Anderson led the way with two gold, three silver and a bronze while there were further...
swimswam.com
Host Nation Turkey Dominates the Pool at the Islamic Solidarity Games
LCM (50 meters) The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games was originally supposed to take place in 2021, four years after the last Games in 2017. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the Olympic Games to 2021, the Islamic Solidarity Games were delayed until this year. 36 countries...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Antonio Djakovic Takes Big Leap Forward With 3:43 400 Free
One of the swims that flew under the radar at Euros was Djakovic's 400 free, where he dropped nearly two seconds for silver in a time of 3:43.93. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
2022 French Elite Champs Runner-Up Kai Van Westering to Join Indiana in Fall
Van Westering already has best times in both backstroke events that would have made the B and C final at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Reviewing The Most Notable Swims From Day One Of Duel In The Pool
Mollie O'Callaghan (pictured) was one of Australia's standout performers on day two of the Duel in the Pool competition between the US and the Aussies. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet
LCM (50m) The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water. The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.
swimswam.com
Luke Hobson Goes A Massive (Unofficial) Best Time Of 1:45.59 In The 200 Free
Although Duel In the Pool times are not official, Hobson's 200 free swim was 0.55 seconds faster than his official best time of 1:46.14. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney, Australia. Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic...
swimswam.com
Cody Simpson Eyeing Other Events En Route To Paris 2024
The 2022 Duel in the Pool is upon us and one of the highest-profile racers on the Australian side is pop-star-turned-Commonwealth Games swimmer Cody Simpson. Archive photo via Speedo. The 2022 Duel in the Pool is upon us and one of the highest-profile racers on the Australian side is pop-star-turned-Commonwealth...
swimswam.com
Scott Talbot Named New Head Coach of Canada’s HPC-Vancouver
Scott Talbot brings an impressive pedigree as both an athlete and a coach to the HPC Vancouver, which has shrunk since long-time coach Tom Johnson retired in 2020. Swimming Canada has announced the hiring of 41-year old Scott Talbot to lead the High Performance Center – Vancouver. Talbot brings a pedigree as both a two-time Olympic swimmer and the child of two of history’s great swim coaches.
swimswam.com
Mark Spitz 50 Years After Munich in Douseries “72 – A Gathering of Champions”
Mark Spitz retraces his steps 50 years after his stunning performance at the Munich Olympics in docuseries "72 - A Gathering of Champions" Current photo via wikipedia, public domain. The International Olympic Committee’s docuseries “72 – A Gathering of Champions” is a treasured gift for Olympic fans. For me, it’s...
swimswam.com
Luis Martinez, Guatemala’s First Olympic Swimming Finalist, Announces Retirement
Martinez last competed at the Tokyo Olympics held last year, where he finished seventh in the men's 100 fly final with a time of 51.09. Luis Martinez, a two-time Olympian from Guatemala and his country’s first-ever Olympic swimming finalist, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Monday via Instagram.
Comments / 0