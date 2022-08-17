ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian-based cargo plane lands in Tulsa, marking first flight since war began

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — One of the world’s largest cargo planes based out of Ukraine has stopped in Green Country, marking its first return since Russia invaded the country.

The Antonov Airlines A-N 1-24 is based out of the Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, and some of the larger planes were destroyed when the Russian military attacked the main airport in Kyiv earlier this year.

The plane arrived in Tulsa Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. from Germany.

A flight plan has not been filed for its next journey, but the plane was loaded with cargo when it landed in Tulsa.

