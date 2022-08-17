Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"
UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
UFC・
Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement
AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB
Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12
Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
Charlotte Flair Wants To Return With A Different Layer
Fans haven't seen Charlotte Flair on WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair would be "out indefinitely" with a "fractured radius." The injury was for storyline purposes as Flair took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo and go on her honeymoon.
Edge On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative: It's A 'Really Fun Time' To Be Involved With WWE
Edge is excited about the Triple H era of WWE. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson
Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
Kofi Kingston Wants Vikings To Curb Their Enthusiasm, Sami Zayn Riding High From The Pop | Fight Size
Here's your friend size update for Saturday, August 20, 2022. - Following the Viking Raiders holding a funeral for The New Day, Kofi Kingston is inviting Erik and Ivar to curb their enthusiasm. - Sami Zayn says he is still buzzing from the reaction courtesy of his hometown crowd in...
Edge Was Asked To Be On Creative Team During Triceps Injury, Wanted To Help With Promos
Edge is always open for advice. Edge is one of the most tenured wrestlers in the WWE locker room, having started his career in the early 90s and joining WWE in 1996. After returning from a neck injury in 2020 that cost him nearly a decade of his career, Edge is more than happy to give back now that he's part of the locker room again.
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
Ace Steel: You Can't Cut A 'Pipebomb' Every Week, You Have To Have The Animosity And Frustration
Ace Steel began his wrestling career in the early 90s and traveled around the scene, appearing for ROH, WWE, TNA/IMPACT, and more. After winding down as a full-time performer, Steel transitioned into coaching and was signed by WWE in November 2019. After being released by the company in January, he signed with AEW to work backstage.
Karrion Kross And Scarlett Discuss Their WWE Return, Trusting And Being Respected By Triple H
On the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, Karrion Kross made his return to WWE television when he attacked Drew McIntyre. Unlike his run on WWE Raw in the summer of 2021, Scarlett was by his side as she was during his run in NXT. Kross and Scarlett were released...
Billy Corgan Says WWE Was Interested In Having NWA On WWE Network, But Nothing Ever Got Off The Ground
Billy Corgan talks about brief discussions he had about the possibility of present-day NWA landing on the WWE Network prior to Peacock purchasing the rights for the Network's content. When the WWE Network was still a direct-to-consumer streaming service controlled by WWE, there were many attempts to maximize the benefit...
Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel
Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC
Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
Fred Rosser: I'm Gonna Go In The Ring Until The Wheels Fall Off
Fred Rosser, much like his original NXT pro, CM Punk, plans on giving it his all in pro wrestling until the wheels fall off. Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young of WWE is in the middle of the role of his life as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, the first major championship he’s held on his own in pro wrestling.
