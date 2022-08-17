ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Ronda Rousey Arrested During 8/19 WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey was arrested in Montreal to kick off the August 19 episode of SmackDown. Ronda Rousey, who has been suspended by WWE since SummerSlam, has been trying to get the suspension lifted. On August 12, Ronda Rousey combated her suspension by hopping the guardrail and dumping money in the ring prior to a contract signing between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler for their WWE Women's Championship match at Clash at the Castle, but on August 19, Adam Pearce was not interested in entertaining Ronda Rousey’s violent tendencies.
WWE
Fightful

Leon Edwards Doesn't View Kamaru Usman As Sport's Pound-For-Pound Best Fighter Ahead Of Rematch At UFC 278: "I Don't See It"

UFC welterweight contender, Leon Edwards doesn't view reigning welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman as the sport's current pound-for-pound best fighter. Edwards spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for this weekend's UFC 278 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, ahead of his rematch with Usman and explained why he isn't that impressed with the 35-year-old Auchi, Nigeria native's dominance as the promotion's 170-pound king over the past three years.
UFC
Fightful

Anthony Henry Under AEW Agreement

AEW has many wrestlers under agreements that most fans don't know about. In previous weeks, Fightful has reported that Josh Woods, Blake Christian and others have signed agreements with All Elite Wrestling and are also appearing on the Ring of Honor brand. They aren't alone, as Fightful has confirmed that the former Asher Hale, Anthony Henry, has also signed an agreement with All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

AEW/ROH Contract Updates On Ian Riccaboni, Alex Zayne, CB

Fightful has reported of some contract updates within AEW & ROH, but we've also learned of some that aren't under contract. Fightful inquired about the contractual status of Alex Zayne, who appeared on both Ring Of Honor shows under the Tony Khan regime. We've learned that he's not under any agreement with AEW/ROH and is currently a free agent.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Dragon Lee
Person
The Young Bucks
Person
Kenny Omega
Person
Adam Cole
Fightful

Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK

Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Producers, Backstage News From Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12

Lots of backstage news and producers for WWE Raw 8/8 & Smackdown 8/12:. - Judgment Day promo, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Petey Williams. - AJ Styles vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. WWE Smackdown Producers:. - Raquel & Aliyah vs. Shotzi & Xia: Kenny Dykstra. - Drew McIntyre promo, match...
WWE
Fightful

Charlotte Flair Wants To Return With A Different Layer

Fans haven't seen Charlotte Flair on WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match. After the bout, WWE announced that Flair would be "out indefinitely" with a "fractured radius." The injury was for storyline purposes as Flair took time off to get married to Andrade El Idolo and go on her honeymoon.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Dynamite#Aew Full Gear 2021
Fightful

Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
WWE
Fightful

More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return

CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
WWE
Fightful

Eddie Kingston: One Day, Everyone's Gonna Regret Doubting Stu Grayson

Eddie Kingston has nothing but love for former AEW star and Dark Order member, Stu Grayson. Eddie Kingston knows what it's like to be doubted. It wasn't until he was decades into his career that he was given an opportunity, via the TNT Championship open challenge, to earn a permanent spot on an internationally-televised wrestling company. Now, Eddie Kingston is one of the most popular wrestlers in all of All Elite Wrestling and he’s still championing underrated and underappreciated talents.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode

The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Does Good Numbers For WWE, ESPYs, Mattel

Cody Rhodes is still sidelined for the foreseeable future, but he's still getting things done for WWE. Rhodes appeared at the ESPYs last month, which telegraphed his win in the Best WWE Moment category. The results were determined by a vote, which Cody was said to have won in a very one sided result. He also did a tortilla slap and emerged unscathed.
WWE
Fightful

Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC

Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
WWE
Fightful

Fred Rosser: I'm Gonna Go In The Ring Until The Wheels Fall Off

Fred Rosser, much like his original NXT pro, CM Punk, plans on giving it his all in pro wrestling until the wheels fall off. Fred Rosser, formerly Darren Young of WWE is in the middle of the role of his life as the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, the first major championship he’s held on his own in pro wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy