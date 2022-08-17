Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO