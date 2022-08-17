Read full article on original website
Small earthquake shakes part of Marion County Saturday
MARION - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Marion County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude quake struck at 8:10 a.m. Saturday southeast of Marion. The quake was centered just north of 160th Street between Zebulon Road and Yarrow Road.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The trailer of a northbound semi collapsed and buckled in half on Interstate 135 in Saline County on Friday morning. A social media report from Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner said authorities worked the unique incident just south of Interstate 70. According to officials on...
City of Salina announces street microsurfacing work
Monday through Aug. 27, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
Nevada man left with injuries after Saline Co. crash
SALINA (KSNT) – A Nevada man was taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 135 near Salina. A truck was headed Northbound on I-135 about 9 miles south of Salina, when the driver overcorrected and crashed at 9:20 p.m. Friday. The vehicle veered off the right lane, and the driver overcorrected but veered […]
NW McPherson Co. part of Severe T-Storm Warning until 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for. Northwestern McPherson County in central Kansas... Eastern Ellsworth County in central Kansas... Southwestern Saline County in central Kansas... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of.
Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects
Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 9:30p.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 International Truck driven by Yunet Zerquera-Jimenez, 41, Las Vegas, Nevada, was northbound on Interstate 135 nine miles south of Salina. The truck left the roadway to the...
Boil water advisory rescinded for Sundowner West
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Sundowner West Mobile Home Park public water supply system located in Saline County. The advisory was issued because of a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Public water suppliers in...
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Chelcie Cheyenne Keigh; 29; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
KBI: Salina man arrested for 2011 homicide
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a Salina man who’s believed to be connected to a 2011 murder.
Manhattan house fire causes $30K in overall damage
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning. The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure. Fire […]
17-year old MHK woman injured in Wednesday evening crash
Around 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, Riley County Police Department responded to an injury crash at the intersection of Anderson Avenue and Westloop Place. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 2008 Hyundai Accent driven by 78-year old Anna McCormick of Manhattan, had been hit by a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 17-year old Carly Pearsall of Manhattan.
🎥: One person transported via LifeStar after motorcycle rear-ends car on K-18
The Riley County Police Department has released additional details on this crash which can be found here. Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound Fort Riley Blvd near the 56th street exit ramp and Manhattan Regional Airport. Around 2:45 pm, a westbound motorcycle rear-ended a westbound...
New Dickinson County flood plain maps delayed, again
The new Dickinson County flood plain maps are on hold – again. County staff were expecting to receive a letter of final determination in July to be issued in early August from the Kansas Division of Water Resources (KDWR) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region 7. However, state...
adastraradio.com
South Hutchinson Man, Already Facing a Life Sentence, Convicted of Rape by Barton County Jury
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. – A South Hutchinson man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes in Reno County is facing additional prison time following a rape conviction by a Barton County District Court jury Wednesday. Shawn Rosenberg was also found guilty of furnishing alcohol to a minor for...
KVOE
Welsh plans conversations with Chase County residents, law enforcement staff after recent appointment as sheriff
Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh is taking on new duties in a different department soon. Welsh has been appointed as Chase County’s new sheriff, following the announcement current sheriff Richard Dorneker is retiring after nearly 30 years in the department and the last 18 as sheriff. Welsh has been a deputy in Lyon County for 12 years, first under Gary Eichorn and now under Jeff Cope.
Dickinson County's Asmus graduates from KLETC Friday
Nineteen new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in the KLETC Integrity Auditorium. Game Warden Kalaeb Bratton of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks was the graduating class president. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief Todd Akerman of the Augusta Department of Safety. Michael Satterlee, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 297th Basic Training Class.
Hutchinson issued water system violation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson began sending out notices to water customers informing them of a Ground Water rule violation that happened earlier in the summer. The violation was caused by a chlorine feeder failure that resulted in chlorine not being added to the city’s water supply. Once the operator responded to the alarm, flow was reduced to the contact basin to increase contact time, and another feeder was started. Proper chlorine levels were restored in four hours and 15 minutes.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
UPDATE: Manhattan woman injured in motorcycle crash Wed. afternoon
The Riley County Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on westbound K-18 on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 23-year old Haley Dunn of Manhattan had rear-ended a 2008 Honda Odyssey, driven by 39 year old Lindsay Wells of Junction City. Both vehicles were westbound...
