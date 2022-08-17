ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Comments / 9

Raymond Lynn
3d ago

right now our public schools are the worst in the world. if you want to return our public schools to their ranking of best in the world start listening to Japan's minister of education. Japan is ranked number one now because they benched marked ours after the war. THE EVIL TEACHERS UNION AND EVERY EVIL PUPLIC TEACHER MUST BE THROWN OUT FIRST. NO EXCEPTIONS. THEN BRING IN AMERICANS TO BE TEACHERS AGAIN. DIVERSITY IS A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION. EVERY NATION EVERY TRIBE HAS A CHARTER. OUR CHARTER IS EUROPEAN DESENDENTS ONLY. THIS IS OUR HOME OUR NATION. EVERY ONE ELSE HAS HOME WHY DO YOU THINK WE WERENT WORTHY? THE WORD RACIST HAS NEVER BEEN USED BEFORE IN ANY NATION OR TRIBE TILL NOW. ALL NON EUROPEAN DESENDENTS HERE HAD THEIR OWN HOME. THEY CAN BE OUR NEIGHBORS BUT THEY CANT MOVE IN AND TEAR OUR HOME TO SHREDS AND KILL OUR PEOPLE.

Reply(2)
4
Carey Hilton
3d ago

the government is ruining our schools my child or children homeschool with tutors they do not like the way the schools are they do not want their children taught from schools they don't want their children to go to school where they go to the bathroom and there's boys or girls using it there's no history to be taught in schools no religion I'm proud of my children for looking out for their children's best interest

Reply
2
Just Saying
3d ago

good a high school graduate could not sign her name on an employment application because she didn't know what sign the application ment

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb announces new Commissioner for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced that David J. Adams is the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. “David Adams has spent decades focusing on the connections between workforce talent and the needs of today’s industries, and he leads with a tremendous energy that brings results, time and time again,” said Gov. Holcomb. “I’m excited David is returning to Indiana and the impact he will make in helping our Department of Workforce Development to skill up our workforce to be second-to-none and prepared for the next phase of our economic growth.”
wbaa.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald's for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

IU eliminating fees at regional campuses

Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Government
City
Anderson, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Anderson, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
protocol.com

Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

State of Indiana & Lilly Endowment announces $111 million investment to support early literacy for Hoosier students

INDIANA — Today, Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner joined Lilly Endowment Inc. to announce the state’s largest-ever financial investment in literacy, expanding Indiana’s commitment to supporting literacy development for Hoosier students. This combined investment from the state and Lilly Endowment...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
WFYI

New report underscores Indiana's lack of legal protections for tenants

Legal experts say a new report on evictions in Indianapolis underscores the lack of protection for tenants. Researchers from Indianapolis-based community data center SAVI, found that properties with more health department complaints also had higher eviction rates. Specifically, just 93 locations out of more than 76,0000 across the city accounted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Governor#Hoosier
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Ownership change for Fayette County health center

A healthcare facility in the Fayette County city of Connersville is under new ownership, which it says will allow the operator to focus more on low-income patients. Reid Health Primary and Specialty Care Virginia Avenue will next Monday begin operating as Fayette County Medical Center. Reid has owned an operated...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 59

Celebrating Indiana’s only president

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy