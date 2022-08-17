Read full article on original website
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
Bronny James picks up offer from Penny Hardaway, Memphis
Bronny James, LeBron James’ eldest son, has been in and out of the news for months now. LeBron has made it known that he would like to one day play with his son in the NBA. In order for that to happen, Bronny has to get there first. He is entering his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, California. Per the relatively new CBA rules, he must attend at least one year of college, play overseas or in some developmental league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Has Some Advice For Kevin Durant
Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant were good friends back in the day as they played together on the Golden State Warriors. They won two championships during their time together and overall, it was a great working relationship. Now, however, Durant is on the Brooklyn Nets where he is in a bit of a dilemma. Durant wants out, but he has four years left on his deal, which means the Nets don't actually have to trade him. As you can see, it's quite the situation.
RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed
It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end. As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz […] The post RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps
Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Ingram looks almost unrecognizable in new viral photo
Brandon Ingram appears to have gone on sabbatical this NBA offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans forward looked nearly unrecognizable in a new photo of him that made the rounds online this week. Ingram had grown out both the hair on his head as well as his facial hair. Here is...
Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend
Albert Pujols is a St. Louis Cardinals legend. The first baseman first built his career with this team in his first few years in the league. Here, Pujols became a household name, one of the most dominant hitters in league history. His name will forever be tied to the red birds. Aside from being a […] The post Albert Pujols’ ‘apologetic’ exchange after grand slam proves he’s a living Cardinals legend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA・
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Getting Myles Turner In A Russell Westbrook Trade Could Help Them With Anthony Davis' Injury Issues: "Without Anthony Davis, He Could Help The Ship Stay Afloat."
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at a crossroads with Russell Westbrook. On the one hand, new Head Coach Darvin Ham has spoken about integrating the former MVP into the team and working with him. On the other, trade rumors continue to float around regarding Westbrook, and there is a strong possibility that he could be moved on in a trade for Kyrie Irving.
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
LOOK: Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Instagram Post
Dennis Schroder left a comment on LeBron James' Instagram post. The two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. This past season, Schroder played for the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green
Andrew Wiggins will never be the era-defining NBA superstar he looked like as a teenage prodigy. After helping the Golden State Warriors win a championship, though, it’s safe to say Wiggins has fully shed the “bust” label that dogged him during his ill-fated time with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Only certain players in the league are […] The post ‘I cherish those guys’: Andrew Wiggins gets real on career-changing influence of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career
Rumored trade talks have resurfaced around Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The back-and-forth negotiations have resulted in advantageous propaganda for the bidding candidates vying for Mitchell's services. Mitchell is highly regarded as one of the top 24 players in the world, so maybe the Jazz should concentrate on retaining...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"
With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA・
Horace Grant’s Michael Jordan-era championship rings with Bulls are up for auction
The championship rings of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Horace Grant, are up for auction. The said rings were from the Bulls’ first three-peat from 1991 to 1993, during which Grant played a pivotal role for Chicago alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. According to TMZ, the rings feature Grant’s last name, Chicago’s season record on one side, and the championship title year and postseason record on the other.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo And Russell Westbrook Have Bonded Over The Years
Oladipo and Westbrook recently worked out together
Aces nearly 1-ups Sky’s record-breaking performance with their own insane historic showing
The Las Vegas Aces are on to the semifinals of the WNBA, knocking out the Phoenix Mercury. Billed as one of the better teams in the league, the A’ja Wilson-led team proved their pedigree in the quarterfinals, handily beating the Mercury in two straight games. Their closeout Game 2, though, was something else to behold.
Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat
The Miami Heat have been swinging for the fences, but unfortunately for them, nothing has materialized on the trade front as of yet. They have been linked to superstar-caliber players such as Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, but nothing seems imminent. At this point, Miami could be willing to set its sights a little lower, […] The post Nikola Vucevic-Duncan Robinson trade idea floated by exec for Bulls, Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
