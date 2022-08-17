ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Here’s How Much You’ll Pay If San Diego Votes To End Free Trash Service

By KOGO News
 3 days ago

San Diego is the only city in California and the nation that provides free trash pickup to single-family homes, but that may come to an end after the fall election.

