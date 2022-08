The Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area is a day-use area located outside the hydrologic boundaries of the Cedar River Municipal Watershed near North Bend. The lake is located near Interstate 90, exit 32, about 3 miles southeast of North Bend and about 35 miles east of Seattle. The recreation area includes the 111-acre lake, picnic areas, the Rattlesnake Ledge Trail, and parking access to miles of State Park and King County hiking, biking, and horse trails. The recreation area is owned and managed by Seattle Public Utilities as a non-development buffer to the protected municipal watershed lands. The watershed supplies 65% of the Seattle region's unfiltered drinking water to nearly 800,000 people. Rattlesnake Lake is not used for drinking water and is spring-fed by the nearby Cedar River.

