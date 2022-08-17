Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Glorious is a horror movie set in a public bathroom, and its director is OK if you call her weird
In a world where franchises and IP dominate Hollywood, Glorious is about to inject some much-needed originality into the community. Directed by Rebekah McKendry, Glorious is a Lovecraftian horror film that predominantly takes place in a public restroom. When Wes (Ryan Kwanten), a depressed and heartbroken individual, finds himself inside a bathroom after a night of drinking, a godlike voice (J.K. Simmons) in the other stall begins to converse with him about his mistakes and regrets. The voice traps Wes inside the bathroom and demands a sacrifice through the glory hole in the stall or else he will face cataclysmic consequences.
Digital Trends
Spin Me Round review: a forgettable vacation comedy
For better or worse, Spin Me Round is a worthy addition to writer-director Jeff Baena’s growing filmography. The Alison Brie-led comedy has a lot in common with several of Baena’s past efforts. Like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, the film is a desert-dry farce about miscommunication and confusion. In certain moments, it even feels like Baena’s most precise examination of the strange places that romantic yearning can take a person. As was the case with Horse Girl, The Little Hours, and Joshy, too, Baena’s latest effort also boasts an impressive cast of capable, charming performers, including Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen.
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
ETOnline.com
Inside Jennifer Lopez’s and Ben Affleck’s Georgia Wedding: All Guests Wear White
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez don't subscribe to the old adage that wedding guests are never to wear white. In their case, they insist!. ET has learned that guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia are wearing white for Saturday's big soiree. An eyewitness tells ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
pethelpful.com
Dog Suddenly Refuses to Leave Toddler's Side at Night and Mom Is Totally Creeped Out
When it comes to the paranormal, they say that kids and animals can see things that most adults can't. Now, we've never been one for conspiracy theories, but even we have to admit a recent trending video on TikTok has us second guessing ourselves. The footage, later shared by creator @gandaspace, shows one pup acting totally differently than she normally does. And his owner is wondering if there might be more to the bizarre incident than there seems.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 19: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#426)
Trying to solve Wordle #426 for August 19, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Friday, Wordle family! We’ve made it through another work week — but have you managed to get through another week of Wordles? Let’s end the week with a bang and get today’s Wordle in just a few guesses.
Digital Trends
Spider-Man: every movie villain, ranked
Spider-Man: No Way Home will return to movie theaters in September. With the ridiculous subtitle of “The More Fun Stuff Version,” the film will include added and extended scenes, prompting fans to swarm the multiplex and marvel at the crossover to end all crossovers. Seeing three Spider-Men together is a huge part of No Way Home‘sallure, however, the presence of multiple villains was equally important to the film’s commercial and critical success.
Digital Trends
Three Minutes: A Lengthening review: Haunting documentary about the Holocaust
It’s mostly faces that we see in Bianca Stigter’s remarkable documentary essay film Three Minutes: A Lengthening. Faces young and old, masculine and feminine, bearded and bare. Smiling faces, curious faces, the faces of the past. They belong to the men, women, and children of Nasielsk, a small Polish town about 50 kilometers north of Warsaw. Into the streets these townsfolk pour, to meet the gaze of a camera filming their storefronts and synagogue.
Digital Trends
Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs
Xbox’s upcoming first-person shooter High On Life just got pushed further back into the holiday season. The comedic title from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games is being delayed about six weeks as reported via the game’s official Twitter page. The game originally was set for a November launch,...
Digital Trends
How to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb
Adding new followers to your cult is a core aspect of Cult of the Lamb. Not only do followers help you grow stronger and assist with your camp but they’re also tied directly to your progress in the main story. But if you’ve had a few die of old age (or you got a bit too excited after learning about sacrificial offerings), you’re probably looking for a quick way to bolster your follower count. Whether you’re just getting started or are gearing up for endgame, here are a few ways to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb.
Digital Trends
Dead Island 2 leaks on Amazon with a February release date
An Amazon listing for Dead Island 2 has been leaked, providing details about the long-awaited sequel. The release date noted on the listing is February 3, 2023. The listing also confirms that it will launch on at least PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms. According to the listing, Dead...
Digital Trends
Downloaded YouTube Shorts clips will soon include watermarks
YouTube Shorts that are shared to other platforms will soon sport a new feature: a watermark. On Wednesday, a reply was posted to a YouTube Help Community page titled “New Features and Updates for Shorts Viewers & Creators.” The reply was posted by a Community Manager and contained a product update announcement regarding Shorts that essentially said that watermarks would be automatically added to Shorts that are downloaded and shared to other platforms.
Digital Trends
Everything you need to know before watching HBO’s House of the Dragon
It’s been a long time since audiences felt the excitement of Sunday nights being Game of Thrones night, eagerly anticipating what dramatic revelations would unfold, and this week’s premiere of House of the Dragon will finally break that 3-year streak of silence. This prequel series is the first endeavor in a massive 5-year contract by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin penned with HBO last spring, and as the title promises, will be putting the main spotlight on House Targaryen, which Daenerys (and Jon Snow) eventually descended from.
