WCJB

University of Florida awarded with large grant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

The Village at Gainesville wins inclusivity award

The Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) recognized The Village at Gainesville, a senior living community, as the Inclusive Employer of the Year. Linda Musillo, a program administrator for Santa Fe College’s Project SAINT, nominated The Village at Gainesville for working with Project SAINT to employ Santa Fe College students and graduates at the senior living community.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Scorpio makes Best Companies list

Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB

Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

More apartments slated for southwest 200 Corridor

During their August 8 meeting, the Ocala Planning & Zoning Commission gave Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. their green light for a zoning change from community business and office park to R-3, multi-family residential for a second apartment development northwest of the intersection of SW 48th Avenue and SW 48th Road, near the Florida Cancer Center.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBA opens loans for area freeze losses

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making disaster loans available to businesses and organizations that suffered economic losses during the freeze that blanketed North Central Florida in late January. The declaration covers Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. It opens up loans to small businesses,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Farm Share will host a food distribution

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

A new political group in The Villages

I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Road and Traffic Impacts for August 19-26, 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 19-26, 2022. NW Second St.: The 1000 block of NW Second Street will be closed Aug. 22-Sept. 5 to allow for a wastewater sewer main replacement. A detour will be in place for through traffic. Business traffic for deliveries will be allowed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes

Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
L. Cane

Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?

The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
FLORIDA STATE
floridahsfootball.com

2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In development since late last year, the 2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book is here with schedules for every team in the Sunshine State for 11-Man football as well as 8-Man Football. The development of the book was the brainchild of Christopher Lyke who was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling

In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL

