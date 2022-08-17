Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
University of Florida awarded with large grant
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees is getting a big check from the feds. The almost $262,000 check comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The money comes through the McNair Grant Program, which gives money to colleges and universities for projects to help disadvantaged...
mainstreetdailynews.com
The Village at Gainesville wins inclusivity award
The Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) recognized The Village at Gainesville, a senior living community, as the Inclusive Employer of the Year. Linda Musillo, a program administrator for Santa Fe College’s Project SAINT, nominated The Village at Gainesville for working with Project SAINT to employ Santa Fe College students and graduates at the senior living community.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Scorpio makes Best Companies list
Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
villages-news.com
Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes. After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
Click10.com
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class, Local 10 News partner WKMG News 6 in Orlando reports.
News4Jax.com
Food giveaway to be held Saturday in Clay County
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Catholic Charities Jacksonville is hosting a free food giveaway this Saturday, August 20. It’s their first time serving Clay County and the beginning of a continued effort to fight food insecurity in the county. Catholic Charities has partnered with Saint Luke Catholic Church and Feeding...
More apartments slated for southwest 200 Corridor
During their August 8 meeting, the Ocala Planning & Zoning Commission gave Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. their green light for a zoning change from community business and office park to R-3, multi-family residential for a second apartment development northwest of the intersection of SW 48th Avenue and SW 48th Road, near the Florida Cancer Center.
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBA opens loans for area freeze losses
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is making disaster loans available to businesses and organizations that suffered economic losses during the freeze that blanketed North Central Florida in late January. The declaration covers Alachua, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy, Marion, Putnam and Union counties. It opens up loans to small businesses,...
WCJB
Farm Share will host a food distribution
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is distributing food in the Gainesville area. Recipients can receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. This event will run from 8 a.m. until supplies are no longer available. It will be held at CR 405 in Inglis. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved....
villages-news.com
A new political group in The Villages
I think it is time for a new political group in The Villages. In reading the posts and letters here, it is apparent that there is a strong, vocal, literate and intelligent group of people within The Villages that still believe in a strong democratic (small d) and rational America, free of the violence, calls for a civil war and angry rhetoric so apparent on the air waves, on the internet, and in the media. This group, from my reading and impression, would be made up of Independents, Democrats and classical Republicans, either reformed or alienated by the MAGA mob or even some totally alienated at this point by everything political in D.C. Some may have voted for Trump once or even twice but are now repulsed by the insurrection on Jan. 6 and the risks to our government, our institutions and our democracy. The conversation within such a group would be lively but civil; thought provoking but reasonable and rational; challenging but reassuring. What say you?
alachuachronicle.com
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 19-26, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 19-26, 2022. NW Second St.: The 1000 block of NW Second Street will be closed Aug. 22-Sept. 5 to allow for a wastewater sewer main replacement. A detour will be in place for through traffic. Business traffic for deliveries will be allowed.
Independent Florida Alligator
The people who live inside Gainesville's bright orange boxes
Hey, Gators. Some of you don’t know us yet, others have come to know us very well through those obnoxiously bright, battered orange news boxes. Whether you’ve just hopped off I-75 or you’re a UF veteran who’s surprised that construction is still happening, allow us to introduce ourselves: Hello, we’re The Alligator.
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?
The Lakeland Public Library, PDM-owner, via Wikimedia Commons, Unsplash. Many retirees like to carefully budget their living expenses, considering social security and other income. (And many people and families who aren't retired are trying to live as cheaply as possible due to inflation and the rising cost of living.)
floridahsfootball.com
2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In development since late last year, the 2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book is here with schedules for every team in the Sunshine State for 11-Man football as well as 8-Man Football. The development of the book was the brainchild of Christopher Lyke who was...
WCJB
Columbia County Commissioners clear rules up about the panhandling ban and loitering on county property
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners are clearing up their rules about trespassing on county property. In May, commissioners voted to ban panhandling at county facilities by making it possible to trespass people, who loiter there. Thursday night, commissioners learned the ordinance may be vulnerable to challenges from...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling
In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
villages-news.com
Family tries to set things right at dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages
Family member having been trying to set things right at a dead relative’s neglected home in The Villages. The home at 2418 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors. The...
Comments / 0