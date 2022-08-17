Solange Knowles 'excited' to be the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

Solange Knowles is pulling up a seat to the table for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala.

On Monday, the prestigious dance company announced that it had commissioned a ballet score for the event created by the Grammy-winning musician, who goes by Solange . According to NBC News , the "A Seat at the Table" artist has made history as the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

A "very excited" Solange also shared the news Tuesday on Twitter. Set to the "Cranes in the Sky" hitmaker's score and choreographed by Gianna Reisen, the ballet production will debut on Sept. 28 at the David H. Koch Theater. Additional performances will be held on Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16, as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18 at the Lincoln Center. Tickets for the gala range from $750 to $20,000.

The ballet company's 10th fall fashion gala will honor actor and New York City Ballet Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as various designers and choreographers, for their "vision," "leadership" and "exceptional creations," the event description reads.

The celebration will also showcase costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo, Giles Deacon and Raf Simons; and choreography by Justin Peck and George Balanchine.

Solange's ballet score is due to premiere three years after she released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album , "When I Get Home," and two months after her sister Beyoncé dropped her wildly popular seventh studio album , "Renaissance."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .