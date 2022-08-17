ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Solange Knowles 'excited' to be the first Black woman to compose music for NYC Ballet

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJLPG_0hKsZRIW00

Solange Knowles is pulling up a seat to the table for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala.

On Monday, the prestigious dance company announced that it had commissioned a ballet score for the event created by the Grammy-winning musician, who goes by Solange . According to NBC News , the "A Seat at the Table" artist has made history as the first Black woman to compose music for the New York City Ballet.

A "very excited" Solange also shared the news Tuesday on Twitter. Set to the "Cranes in the Sky" hitmaker's score and choreographed by Gianna Reisen, the ballet production will debut on Sept. 28 at the David H. Koch Theater. Additional performances will be held on Oct. 1, 8, 11 and 16, as well as May 2, 11, 13, 17 and 18 at the Lincoln Center. Tickets for the gala range from $750 to $20,000.

The ballet company's 10th fall fashion gala will honor actor and New York City Ballet Vice Chair Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as various designers and choreographers, for their "vision," "leadership" and "exceptional creations," the event description reads.

The celebration will also showcase costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo, Giles Deacon and Raf Simons; and choreography by Justin Peck and George Balanchine.

Solange's ballet score is due to premiere three years after she released her critically acclaimed fourth studio album , "When I Get Home," and two months after her sister Beyoncé dropped her wildly popular seventh studio album , "Renaissance."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Missy Elliott & More React to Shout-Outs on Beyonce & Madonna’s ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Queen Bey and the Queen of Pop teamed up for a new remix of “Break My Soul” that features shout-outs to a long list of influential Black women. Beyoncé and Madonna‘s “The Queens Remix” of the song dropped on Friday (Aug. 5), and it didn’t take long for many of the artists name-dropped throughout the song to share their thoughts.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Solange Knowles
Person
Giles Deacon
Person
George Balanchine
Audacy

Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors

Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Has Had Special Clause In Her Movie Contracts Since 'Set If Off'

Queen Latifah reportedly has a “no death” clause included in her movie contracts since playing Cleo in the 1996 film Set It Off. As pointed out by BuzzFeed, Latifah explained her decision during a 2017 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Anyone familiar with the film will likely remember Latifah’s character went down in a blaze of glory after police surrounded her getaway car.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#New York City Ballet#David H Koch Theater#Compose#Ballet Company#Nbc News
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Saucy Santana Shakes His Thing With ‘Booty’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Saucy Santana made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with a performance of “Booty.” Joined by a DJ and a group of dancers, the Florida rapper went all in, dancing around in an outfit with the song’s titled emblazoned over his rear end. Santana, known for his 2020 hit “Material Girl,” released “Booty” in June after teasing it on social media. The upbeat single samples the same song as Beyoncé’s momentous 2003 hit “Crazy in Love”: the Chi-Lites “Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So).” The recorded version includes an appearance by...
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson Takes Over Ellen’s Old Studio In 1st Look At Her New Talk Show: Watch

Get ready for some J.Hud on your TV screen! Jennifer Hudson dropped the first look at her upcoming talk show on Thursday, August 11. The EGOT winner, 40, got candid in the teaser for The Jennifer Hudson Show, which will debut on September 12. “This is the first day of my show,” Jennifer said into the camera with her mega-watt smile. “I’m still getting used to saying that.”
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Rich Homie Quan Says New Yorkers Still Hate Him For Messing Up Biggie Lyrics At Hip Hop Honors Show

Rich Homie Quan thinks New York City and its die-hard Hip Hop fans are still upset with him for fumbling lyrics by The Notorious B.I.G. at 2016’s Hip Hop Honors show. During a recent visit to the 85 South Comedy Show, the “Lifestyle” rapper addressed scrambling some of the late rapper’s iconic lines when he performed Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Get Money” alongside Lil Kim in tribute to Biggie at the VH1 event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
401K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy