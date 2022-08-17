Read full article on original website
KTLO
Former cop turned crook reported to have violated parole and is now listed as absconder
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it has been declared a fugitive after violating the terms and conditions of his parole. During his law enforcement career, 54-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon, Jr., served as police chief in the small Mississippi County town of Keiser. The population of Keiser in 2020 was 751.
KTLO
Not guilty plea entered by man charged with keeping a gambling house
The listed owner of “Internet lounges” in Mountain Home and Harrison entered a not guilty plea in Baxter County Circuit Court August 8 to a charge of keeping a gambling house. He is expected to face the same charge in Harrison. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel Scallorn of Green Forest was...
Lawrence County Record
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
myozarksonline.com
Phone Threat Leads To Indictment Of Ozark County Man
An Ozark County man is under indictment – accused of leaving a voicemail threat last May on the personal cell phone of an election official in Arizona.
KTLO
Man who got life for robbing Gassville bank and taking hostages still trying to have charges dismissed
On November 18, 2008, a man walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants, and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”. In April 2009, a...
KTLO
Mountain Home woman arrested for fight with neighbor, breaks coffee pot on officer
A Mountain Home woman has been arrested for a fight with a neighbor and picked up additional charges when she fought with officers and broke a glass coffee pot on one of them. Thirty-one-year-old Chanell Wilson picked up six charges for the two incidents, including one felony. According to the...
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KTLO
Calico Rock woman arrested in bank robbery, bomb threat
Crystal Sherr (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A 51-year-old Calico Rock woman, Crystal Sherr, has been arrested after she allegedly robbed the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident in which Sherr told tellers she had a bomb.
KTLO
Argument over missing e-cigarette leads to charges against woman for assaulting her granddaughter
An Izard County woman has been arrested for assaulting her granddaughter during an argument over a missing e-cigarette and refusing to let another relative answer the door when law enforcement arrived. Four charges, including two felonies, have been filed against 66-year-old Janice Joan Elumbaugh of Pineville. According to the probable...
KTLO
Man on probation for hitting 2-year-old son now arrested for multiple felonies, including kidnapping
A Marion County man who is on probation for hitting his two-year-old son in 2019, has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping, a class Y felony, the most serious crime in Arkansas not punishable by the death penalty. Thirty-three-year-old Ivan Duane Froit of Flippin was arrested following an altercation with a female on Marion County Road 8116, northwest of Flippin.
KTLO
West Plains school staff members charged with assault of student
The Howell County prosecutor has charged six staff members of Ozarks Horizon State School in West Plains with assaulting a 13-year-old child with autism.According to a report from KYTV, the staff members being investigated in the case include Varnella Burges, Barbara Stark, Cheryl Silva, Teresia Huddlestone, Barbara Bakers and Karen Gore.
KTLO
Drug charge guilty plea sends woman to prison for five years
A woman arrested in July last year by officers checking on what was described as “suspicious activity” at the Mountain Home Inn appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently and pled guilty to drug-related charges against her. Forty-one-year-old Kerry Janal Sager of Mountain Home was sentenced to five...
KTLO
Man who made himself at home in campers on dealer’s lot pleads guilty
A Gassville man facing charges in two criminal cases, including one in which he is alleged to have made himself at home in camper trailers on a dealer’s lot, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Ray Theobald pled guilty to charges filed in the camper...
Ozark County Times
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. benefiting with move to new city hall building
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Officials with the city of Harrison, Arkansas, will be moving operations to a new facility along Industrial Park Road by September 8. The new building is a 14,000 square foot facility, a large increase in space compared to the current building of 3,000 square feet built in the 1950s.
This General Store in Missouri Only Sells American-Made Products
At one point in time, American-made products were the norm but today that’s certainly no longer the case. However, there are a few stores throughout the country that are exceptions. Made In The USA General Store is one of those exceptions. True to its name, the store is stocked with American-made goods. Keep reading to learn more.
themissouritimes.com
Southern Missouri cattlemen give their input on a “tough year for farmers”
Southern Missouri — It’s been a difficult year for farmers. An unseasonably wet spring followed by a serious drought during the summer has forced many farmers, and especially cattlemen, to make tough decisions about culling their herd. Keith Baxter is a cattleman in Rogersville, Mo. he’s dealt with...
KYTV
DID YOU SEE THIS? Kitten in Harrison, Ark., born with two heads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A pet owner in Harrison has a cat that just gave birth to baby kittens, one of which was born with what appears to be two heads. “I went to go do laundry, I’d seen my cat was like meowing, and then all of the sudden babies started coming out, and I started yelling for my husband,” said Ariel Contreras, the owner of the kitten. “This is the second one, so whenever he came out, my husband said, ‘honey, it has two heads,’ and I went, ‘no way!’”
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
KTLO
Baxter County Fair begins Tuesday, truck pull set for Saturday
A local tradition returns to the Twin Lakes Area. The 2022 Baxter County Fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through next Saturday, Aug. 27, at the fairgrounds. A prelude to the fair’s main activities is this Saturday with the truck pulling contest. Action starts at 7 at the Mountain Home Saddle Club Arena. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free to children 5-and-under. The new sled and hook up fees will be donated this year to the Mountain Home Public Schools Meal Program.
