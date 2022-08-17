ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

Three GFWC Clarksburg members attend summer conference

Three members of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs of Clarksburg attended the GFWC West Virginia Summer Conference in Canaan Valley Aug. 5-7. Parlimentarian Lyda Lister, Willa Jean Green and Sheree Lister Rosevear, represented Clarksburg at the event.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Fairmont, West Virginia, hosts Tomato Festival, Palatine Park Legends Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont at Palatine Park offered a host of activities for Marion County residents Saturday, with a Hometown Market, Tomato Festival and the Palatine Parks Legends Series rocking Fairmont throughout the day. The day began with Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market, which was...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Local Woman’s Club member receives GFWC Jennie Award

GFWC Woman’s Club of Fairmont member Mary Jo Thomas was recently recognized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs with its Jennie Award. She was president of the Marion County Board of Education and is involved in the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Fairmont State University Alumni Association, East Fairmont High School Foundation, Fairmont Federal Credit Union Advisory Board, Rhododendron Girls State, and more.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Barbour County Fair's return has the community abuzz

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The return of the county fair after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 is a "big deal" for Barbour County, bringing back a sense of excitement and a symbol of the community. "Because we're in a rural area, we don't have a lot of...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Louis Bennett, Jr. War Memorial and Public Library marks 100 years

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Following the end of WWI, Weston and Lewis County experienced a boom regarding citizens looking for ways to get involved in their community and with this, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Weston were both created. Weston American Legion Post 4 also was created, and the Louis Bennett Jr. War Memorial and Public Library was established on Aug. 17, 1922. One hundred years later, and staff and volunteers are marking the anniversary with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

JENKINS — A son, Theo Rex Jenkins, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, was born Aug. 9, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to LaDonna Adams and John Jenkins of Flemington. Maternal grandparents are Sheri Bartlett and Robert Bartlett of Flemington. Paternal grandparents are Donald Jenkins and Deloris Jenkins of Flemington. Great-grandparents are Sarah Watkins and Roy Watkins of Flemington, and Eleanor Jenkins and Bernard Jenkins of Flemington.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Divorces

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following divorces finalized in July in Harrison County Circuit Court were reported to WV News from the Office of Circuit Clerk Albert Marano. — Brooke Eden Wickenhofer from Lucas Alan Small-Johnston.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU women continue opening homestand against Saint Joseph's

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Harrison County's financial woes

What’s that noise? The sky is falling, and it is raining debt on the taxpayers of Harrison County! Who and what caused it — Commissioners Hinkle and Watson and their insistence on building the Courthouse Annex. Watson was defeated because of it. Hinkle is standing for election in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Turkey handles

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Philip Barbour's quest for a third straight state tournament ber…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

The start of something good

Well, by the end of the upcoming week, most students will be back in class and fall sports will be underway. But as Staff Writer Josiah Cork’s front-page story on Robert C. Byrd’s JROTC program reminds us, there is much more to school extracurricular activities than sports.
CLARKSBURG, WV

