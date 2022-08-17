Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
In Texas, resentment builds as border crackdown ensnares local drivers, NBC News reports
The web of state highway troopers that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has woven at the border has ensnared local drivers pulled over by officers searching for smugglers and people who’ve slipped across the border. Abbott’s election-year attempt to thwart illegal immigration, called Operation Lone Star, has vexed some residents...
Click2Houston.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a yearslong call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like like tampons, sanitary pads and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support from eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Texas’ drought is likely to persist
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Jayme about how this week’s rain likely won’t mean the end of the drought. And he speaks with Eric about the soon-to-be-over congressional career of Louie Gohmert.
Click2Houston.com
Texas is facing its worst drought since 2011. Here’s what you need to know.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texans across the state are facing water restrictions as the state experiences its worst drought since 2011. Almost the entire state of Texas is experiencing a severe level of drought,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are suffering from staff shortages that have pushed vacancy rates among correctional officers above 50%. At least one has resorted to transporting inmates to other facilities, including one in Texas 166 miles (267 kilometers) away,...
Click2Houston.com
Honduran man to serve 29 years in prison for his role in multiple violent crimes committed in Houston area: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 27-year-old Honduran man, who illegally resided in the Houston area, has been sent to prison for 29 years after pleading guilty for multiple crimes he’s committed, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Denis Matute a 108-month term of...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston’s Preseason Top 20 Class 6A Rankings
The 2022 Texas high school football season is a week away from kicking off. VYPE over the past week has previewed every single Class 6A District in the city of Houston. From 13-6A to 24-6A, we have previewed them all. Now, time to release out Top 20 preseason rankings. 1...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop lifted at IAH after afternoon storms
HOUSTON – The ground stop that was issued for IAH for several hours during the storm has now been lifted. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston-area CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms
People across the Houston area are dealing with heavy rain Thursday night, causing thousands of residents to be without power. According to CenterPoint Energy, 34,249 customers were affected as of 6:04 p.m.
Comments / 0