Cumberland County, NJ

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic County Looks To Honor Outstanding Residents With Disabilities

NORTHFIELD, N.J. — Atlantic County is currently seeking nominations of outstanding residents with disabilities who have attained significant personal achievement and have made a difference in the lives of others. Eligible nominees will be honored at a reception in October during Disabilities Awareness Month and presented with the Donald...
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years

It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
GIBBSBORO, NJ
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
One Dead in Motor Vehicle Accident in Cumberland County

One person was killed in Cumberland County Friday when a van filled with 16 people was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The van failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car in Upper Deerfield Township, at State Highway 77. A 35 year old man from Elmer was partially ejected from the van and lost his life.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County

WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

