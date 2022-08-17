Read full article on original website
Related
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
Favorite Atlantic County, NJ Fresh Farm Market Roadside Stands
The motto “Jersey Fresh” is famous the world over. The purpose of this report and wonderful photo gallery and descriptions directly below … are to illustrate that when you want the finest tomatoes and corn (and other produce and flowers) available anywhere … New Jersey is the place to go.
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
followsouthjersey.com
Atlantic County Looks To Honor Outstanding Residents With Disabilities
NORTHFIELD, N.J. — Atlantic County is currently seeking nominations of outstanding residents with disabilities who have attained significant personal achievement and have made a difference in the lives of others. Eligible nominees will be honored at a reception in October during Disabilities Awareness Month and presented with the Donald...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizza No More: Popular Southern NJ Deli Closing After 42 Years
It's the end of the line for yet another popular deli and pizza restaurant in the Garden State. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Big stores and small have been fighting an uphill battle between COVID-19 and not being able to meet proper staffing levels.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Questions about death of K-9 assigned to Gloucester County fire marshal go unanswered
A K-9 named Ember, assigned to the Gloucester County fire marshal, died last Friday, but the incident was not reported until Monday. A week after the dog’s death, there is still no official explanation, and some county commissioners want answers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
987thecoast.com
One Dead in Motor Vehicle Accident in Cumberland County
One person was killed in Cumberland County Friday when a van filled with 16 people was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The van failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car in Upper Deerfield Township, at State Highway 77. A 35 year old man from Elmer was partially ejected from the van and lost his life.
Man Shot and Killed Early Friday Morning in Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating after a man...
State to pay out nearly $16M to families over COVID deaths in N.J. veteran’s homes, admits no wrongdoing
New Jersey has agreed to pay another $15.9 million to those who lost loved ones in the state-run veteran’s homes in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the terms of an agreement obtained by NJ Advance Media. The out-of-court settlement, confirmed by an official in Gov....
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
phillyvoice.com
The Cowtown Rodeo in South Jersey keeps warehouse developers at bay
The longest-standing weekly rodeo in the country isn't in Texas, Colorado or Wyoming – it's in a small South Jersey farm town less than an hour from Philadelphia. The Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove, Salem County, has held a show almost every Saturday since 1955. But if developers had their...
Deptford, NJ mall stores we totally shopped at in the ’80s
No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. If you lived in the area, it was THE place to be. Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to shop. Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody...you know...
County vigil to shed light on addictive prescription drugs
Camden County will host its sixth annual Remembrance and Hope Memorial Vigil in memory of those who lost their lives to a drug overdose on Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day. “Back when we began our opioid addiction task force (in 2014), one of our objectives was to educate the...
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
1 dead, 16 hurt in South Jersey van crash
One person was killed and 16 people were injured in an accident Friday in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County, police said. A Chevy Express 3500 van with 16 passengers was traveling west on Polk Lane when it failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Nissan Maxima that was heading south on State Highway 77, State Police spokesman Philip Curry said.
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
Comments / 0