ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Great Crossing steamrolls Western Hills 60-13

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing steamrolled Western Hills 60-13 Friday night in the opening game of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek. The Warhawks set a new school record for points in a game. Great Crossing (1-0) visits North Oldham on August 26.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Paris takes down Frankfort 56-30 in season opener

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris beat Frankfort 56-30 in Friday’s season opener. Ethan Atchley was making his coaching debut for the Panthers. Frankfort (0-1) visits Lynn Camp next week. Paris (1-0) hosts Bath County.
PARIS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
POWELL COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Long
WKYT 27

Old Friends Farm to add memorial sculpture of Medina Spirit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Medina Spirit’s untimely death in December 2021 marked a sad moment for the sport of horse racing. Four months after being laid to rest at Old Friends Farm, an artist is sculpting a new memorial for the thoroughbred there, and it’s coming together with the help of the Baffert family.
LEXINGTON, KY
bereadylexington.com

Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?

If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps will deter violence in Lexington after several shootings over the past few weekends. “I worked downtown starting back in 1960. Cutting hair at the corner of Lime and Vine. I’ve seen...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Death investigations underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27

Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old. Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy