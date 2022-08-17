Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Woodland Art Fair returns to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodland Art Fair has been around for more than 40 years but many attended for the first time this year. “This is our first year at Woodland and it’s going swimmingly,” said Bressler Wade of ____. Bressler Wade and his fiancé came to...
wdrb.com
Debris removal from waterways to begin in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews will start clearing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties hit by flooding earlier this month. Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that most of the debris left from the flooding ended up in area creeks and streams. Larger materials that pose "potential hazards" to bridges...
WKYT 27
Great Crossing steamrolls Western Hills 60-13
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Great Crossing steamrolled Western Hills 60-13 Friday night in the opening game of the Battle of Elkhorn Creek. The Warhawks set a new school record for points in a game. Great Crossing (1-0) visits North Oldham on August 26.
WKYT 27
Paris takes down Frankfort 56-30 in season opener
PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Paris beat Frankfort 56-30 in Friday’s season opener. Ethan Atchley was making his coaching debut for the Panthers. Frankfort (0-1) visits Lynn Camp next week. Paris (1-0) hosts Bath County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WKYT 27
Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawyers from the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm in Lexington visited Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday to help flood victims with FEMA applications. This assistance has been provided the last few weeks by retired judge Sam Wright, but the six lawyers joined in an effort to help more people through the application process.
WKYT 27
One person killed in Mountain Parkway crash
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Powell County Dispatch confirmed one person was killed in a crash Saturday morning. The crash happened on the Mountain Parkway near Exit 33 in Powell County. The crash temporarily closed all lanes of the highway, but they were later reopened. Officials said one...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
Old Friends Farm to add memorial sculpture of Medina Spirit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Medina Spirit’s untimely death in December 2021 marked a sad moment for the sport of horse racing. Four months after being laid to rest at Old Friends Farm, an artist is sculpting a new memorial for the thoroughbred there, and it’s coming together with the help of the Baffert family.
bereadylexington.com
Are You Ready to Help Lexington Be Ready?
If you’re ready to help your community be better prepared for emergencies and disasters, Lexington Emergency Management wants you for a spot in our upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class #34. Training begins on Wednesday, September 9. After graduation, nine weeks later, you’ll join a select cadre of trained emergency responders. So far, more than 400 people have graduated from the CERT classes.
WKYT 27
New safety measures after violence in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New safety measures are in effect downtown Friday night. City leaders are hopeful these steps will deter violence in Lexington after several shootings over the past few weekends. “I worked downtown starting back in 1960. Cutting hair at the corner of Lime and Vine. I’ve seen...
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
Music fills the air as the Berea Celtic Fest returns to Madison County
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old. Police said they were called to the 800 block of Charles Avenue on Wednesday in response to a call about an unresponsive toddler. The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
dawgnation.com
Shut up and dribble: Kentucky football-basketball comparison is unbearable
ATHENS — Kentucky sports is getting a lot of attention of late, and it’s not even basketball season yet. Some suggested the Wildcats could be the biggest threat to unseat Georgia in the SEC East Division, with analyst Chris Doering going so far as to predict a Kentucky upset against the Bulldogs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
‘It was Kentucky that started the wine industry’: Historic vineyard goes up for sale
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky is known for its bourbon, but according to Thomas Beall, owner of First Vineyard in Nicholasville, before bourbon, Kentucky established the first commercial vineyard in America when First Vineyard was established in 1799. Now, the historical property called is on sale for...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers meet with gas industry reps as gas prices continue sliding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gas prices continue trending downward and the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.92 as of Thursday, according to AAA. Lawmakers in Frankfort heard from industry representatives about the recent price trends at the pump this week. What You Need To Know. Kentucky...
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
WKYT 27
Recovery Café Lexington holds rally and march to bring awareness to equal housing.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mike St. John is a recovery advocate, and he shared his experience to help others change theirs. His sobriety clean date is June 1st, 2016. He said since that day six years ago, he has been helping those in need. “Homelessness is a part of my...
Comments / 0