Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project

WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
natickreport.com

Natick takes aim at another dam

While the Charles River Dam Advisory preps its official recommendation to the Select Board regarding the South Natick Dam, the town’s Conservation Commission earlier this month discussed what to do about a big beaver dam along the Town Forest off of Oak Street. More specifically, the Commission voted to...
NATICK, MA
communityadvocate.com

Park Central 40B project in Southborough revised

SOUTHBOROUGH – A proposed 40B project could see 200 units of housing built on 17.38 acres off Flagg Road, Park Central Drive and Blackthorn Drive in Southborough. The proposed development, called the Residences at Park Central, would qualify as 40B because 50 of the 200 units would be affordable.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Select Board suspends Westborough Mobil’s dealership license

WESTBOROUGH – The Select Board has suspended the dealer’s license at Westborough Mobil at 24 East Main St. The Select Board voted Aug. 9 to suspend the license for 30 days, meaning the owner would not be able to buy or sell used cars. Following the period, it...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester County drenched with outdoor water use restrictions as drought rages on

In response to this year’s unforgiving drought, municipalities across the state have turned to outdoor water use restrictions to preserve water. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection published an updated list that showed the following Worcester County communities had limited outdoor water use to one day a week: Barre, Blackstone, Dudley, Milford, Millbury, Northbridge, Rutland, Sturbridge, Templeton, Uxbridge, Webster, West Brookfield and Westborough.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Residents voice concerns about proposed Hyundai in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Residents of the Villages of Walker Meadow and other abutters voiced concerns about a proposed Hyundai dealership at 180 and 182 Turnpike Road. The plans were presented during an Aug. 9 Planning Board meeting. Walker Meadow, which is a 55+ community, contains 50 duplex homes on 49...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Excavator strikes natural gas line in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Crews responded to a natural gas main break on Main Street near the railroad crossing. “During a construction project here on Main Street [in] downtown Southborough, an excavator struck a high-pressure natural gas line,” said Fire Chief Steven Achilles. It was reported to the fire department...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes

Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury officials share strategic plan at farmers market

SHREWSBURY – Town leaders welcomed curious residents to learn about and make suggestions regarding Shrewsbury’s strategic plan outside the senior center during the farmers market Aug. 10. This was one of many meetings conducted by the town to get thoughts on the strategic plan from residents. Called Shrewsbury...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Evangelidis announces campaign for re-election as Worcester County Sheriff

WEST BOYLSTON – Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis has formally announced that he is running for re-election as Worcester County Sheriff during a campaign kick-off event at Wachusett Country Club on June 23. During his tenure as sheriff, Evangelidis was the first and only sheriff in Massachusetts to prohibit...
communityadvocate.com

Gas main break on Main Street in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – Crews are currently responding to a natural gas main break on Main Street near the railroad crossing. A photo shared by the Southborough Fire Department showed firefighter crews in front of Mauro’s Village Cafe and Southborough House of Pizza. Eversource is currently responding to the scene.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Online business directory launched in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – The Economic Development Committee has launched Shop Westborough, an online business directory. It’s aimed at promoting local businesses while also making it easier for residents and visitors to shop locally. The directory is made up of 164 listings of retail, sales and services businesses, and it...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nerej.com

Seaver Properties completes 21-unit Lexington Meadows - master-planned and designed by architectural firm BSB Design

Lexington, MA According to Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Ln., “Lex Meadows” is five minutes from Lexington Center and adjacent to Arlington’s Great Meadows, 183 acres of conservation land that includes the Minuteman Bikeway. All of the units at this townhouse community had been placed under contract prior to construction being completed.
LEXINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester School Committee does away with rule only allowing students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks

Worcester Public School students can now carry whatever type of backpack they like to class with them, thanks to a vote from the Worcester School Committee Thursday. A previous rule in the student handbook only allowed students to carry mesh or transparent backpacks to class with them, meaning any student that brought a backpack that wasn’t see-through had to leave it in their lockers.
WORCESTER, MA

