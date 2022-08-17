ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

wbiw.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

11 Stranger Things About Purdue Than Millie Bobby Brown’s Enrollment

IN A SHOCKING example of life imitating art, 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the telekinetic, Eggo-scarfing, nosebleed-prone Eleven in the Indiana-set Netflix hit Stranger Things, recently revealed in an interview with Allure she is now an online student at Purdue University, studying human services. But even though she’s only attending virtually, some of the darker, weirder, or just downright peculiar corners of the university’s West Lafayette campus would make the sci-fi/horror veteran feel right at home. Here are 11 (see what we did there?) Boilermaker oddities.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thewhiskeywash.com

Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility

The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
ELWOOD, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

The B’s get an A+ at 9th Indiana Bacon Festival

Interesting food options are all around with the various Indiana fairs and festivals, and after the Indiana State Fair concludes, you have the option of the Indiana Bacon Festival in Delphi, located in Carroll County, not far from Lafayette. Coordinator of this 9th annual event, Julia Leahy, says it’s a...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
ELWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

OUTfest 2022 happening this Saturday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — OUTfest 2022 is one day away. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Tippecanoe County. This year's theme is "Thank You For Being A Friend" a tribute to the Golden Girls. The lineup for the night includes local musicians, food, vendors and a drag show....
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations and suspension

CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension. In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension. An investigation […]
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!

There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
CARMEL, IN

