Students share Purdue University dorm concerns ahead of fall semester
As Purdue University students get set to start classes on Monday, some are left with less-than-ideal living conditions.
wbiw.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
indianapolismonthly.com
11 Stranger Things About Purdue Than Millie Bobby Brown’s Enrollment
IN A SHOCKING example of life imitating art, 18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the telekinetic, Eggo-scarfing, nosebleed-prone Eleven in the Indiana-set Netflix hit Stranger Things, recently revealed in an interview with Allure she is now an online student at Purdue University, studying human services. But even though she’s only attending virtually, some of the darker, weirder, or just downright peculiar corners of the university’s West Lafayette campus would make the sci-fi/horror veteran feel right at home. Here are 11 (see what we did there?) Boilermaker oddities.
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
WISH-TV
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
hoosieragtoday.com
The B’s get an A+ at 9th Indiana Bacon Festival
Interesting food options are all around with the various Indiana fairs and festivals, and after the Indiana State Fair concludes, you have the option of the Indiana Bacon Festival in Delphi, located in Carroll County, not far from Lafayette. Coordinator of this 9th annual event, Julia Leahy, says it’s a...
HSE board, teacher apologize for 'Defund the Police' poster in classroom with fallen officer's brother
FISHERS, Ind. — Administrators with Hamilton Southeastern Schools are addressing an incident involving the brother of a fallen police officer, and the Board of Trustees has issued an apology on Saturday. Elwood Police Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz was a Fishers native, graduating from Fishers High School in 2016. His younger...
Purdue responds to viral TikTok showing crowded makeshift dorm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is responding to a viral TikTok showing the living situation in one of their dormitories. The video, which shows a crowded room with multiple beds, dressers and metal racks throughout, has been viewed and shared hundreds of thousands of times. 13News reached out...
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
WLFI.com
OUTfest 2022 happening this Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — OUTfest 2022 is one day away. The annual event celebrates LGBTQ+ pride in Tippecanoe County. This year's theme is "Thank You For Being A Friend" a tribute to the Golden Girls. The lineup for the night includes local musicians, food, vendors and a drag show....
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Police Union Considering “No Confidence” Vote on Prosecutor, Court System
INDIANAPOLIS–Members of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police are considering “no confidence” votes on the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and on the Marion County judicial system. They have been taking votes on the matter this week. Results are expected Monday. “It’s no secret that we’ve been...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
WISH-TV
9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend
Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00. Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of...
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
Carmel police deputy chief resigns in wake of allegations and suspension
CARMEL, Ind. — Former Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday and is resigning from his position in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behavior which led to his recent suspension. In accepting Bickel’s retirement, the Carmel Police Merit Board also dismissed Bickel’s appeal of his suspension. An investigation […]
indyschild.com
You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police officer resigns following Indiana State Police investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Thursday, August 18, a police officer resigned from the Carmel Police Department after being contacted by the Indiana State Police in regards to an investigation. Officer Andrew Longyear was contacted by Indiana State Police and notified that charges were being filed against him as result of...
