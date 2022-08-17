BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.

