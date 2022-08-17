Read full article on original website
Indiana State Police investigating the death of Connersville Man
CONNERSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Connersville man early Wednesday morning. Around 8:00 a.m., Indiana State Police detectives from the Pendleton District responded to Dale Cemetery (807 N. Gregg Road, Connersville, Indiana) for a report of a deceased male. When officers arrived, they located the body of a white, male in his early 50’s.
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
Silver Alert issued for missing Anderson woman and infant son
ANDERSON – The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Priceless Velez, a 17-year-old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing an unknown shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag. Priceless is accompanied by her infant son, Sincere Velez, an 18-day-old black male, weighing 5 pounds.
Invasive spotted lanternfly now in northern Indiana
WEST LAFAYETTE — Seen in July in Indiana’s Huntington County, the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern Indiana, just one year after its initial sighting in Switzerland County. Cliff Sadof, professor of entomology and Purdue Extension fellow, said this migration poses a significant agricultural risk to...
BNL girls third, boys fourth at Seymour
SEYMOUR – Jonah Bailey finished fourth overall while powering Bedford North Lawrence to fourth place in the Seymour Invitational during boys high school cross country action on Thursday. The Stars totaled 87 points. Jennings County won the event with 33, followed by Seymour (48) and Brownstown (79) in the...
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
North sweeps slow-starting Stars
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington North pulled out a tough third set to complete a sweep of Bedford North Lawrence during high school volleyball action on Saturday morning. The Cougars clawed their way to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-22 victory over the Stars (0-3). “The girls were slow off the bus,” BNL...
Stars split matches in Invitational
BEDFORD – At the end of a long week, Bedford North Lawrence ran out of power. Borden took home the trophy in the BNL Invitational on Friday night, topping the Stars 4-1 in the championship match. The Stars (2-3) advanced to the final with a 4-1 conquest of Madison, but playing their fifth match in five days took its toll in the finale.
No.17 Artesians continue mastery of Stars with 28-14 victory in season opener
BEDFORD – The quarterback uniforms told the story. One was sweat stained, covered in those pesky, sticky rubber pellets from the artificial surface. The other was as pristine white as a wedding dress. Guess who won. While Bedford North Lawrence’s Memphis Louden spent almost every snap in escape mode...
No.19 Stars roll past South
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence posted a 180-202 victory over Bloomington South during girls high school golf action on the front nine of Bloomington Country Club on Thursday afternoon. Chloe McFaddin birdied the first hole and paced the No.19 Stars with a 43. Ellie Horton posted 45, while Kenley...
