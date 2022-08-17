Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
DeSoto ISD Continuing to Enforce COVID-19 Mask MandateLarry LeaseDesoto, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant
DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
WFAA
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
News Channel 25
Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers
Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large
DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
Agents serving arrest warrant find tiger cub in Dallas home
DALLAS — Police and federal agents serving an arrest warrant in Texas were shocked to discover a tiger cub inside a home. The Dallas Police Department confirmed in an email that its officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in serving a warrant at a home when they found a tiger in a cage inside.
fox4news.com
Off-duty Dallas officer working security involved in shooting outside club
DALLAS - An off-duty Dallas Police Department officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning outside a club. This happened just after 2 a.m., in the 200 block of S. Llewelyn Avenue. Police said off-duty officers were working security there, when there was an argument in the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury
A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
Jury declines to indict Dallas evangelist Rickie Rush amid assault allegations
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Rickie Rush – a well-known megachurch pastor in Dallas – in two criminal cases, including one where a 15-year-old alleged that Rush raped him. Rush, the 63-year-old founder of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), faced...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
keranews.org
Dallas code officers have been robbed, beaten and dodged bullets — and may soon wear body cams
One Dallas code officer was robbed at gunpoint, his wallet and cell phone stolen. Another was nearly struck by a bullet fired during a fight between two residents while tagging a nearby vacant property. And a few months ago, a code officer was attacked by a bystander while issuing a...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.
Comments / 4