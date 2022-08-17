ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Customer fatally shoots security guard at DeSoto restaurant

DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard at a DeSoto restaurant was fatally shot on Friday night after a patron began arguing with him over the rules.The call came in at around 10:00 p.m. on August 19. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Brickhouse Lounge on North Hampton Road .When they arrived police found the security guard, Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, had been shot several times. He was given emergency first aid and taken to a hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.Investigators determined through security footage and witness statements that a patron of the lounge, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, Texas, had allegedly shot Phillips after they began arguing about the establishment's rules. Kuhn was wounded by a bystander before he fled the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after crashing his car in Glenn Heights and is now in custody on suspicion of murder.
DESOTO, TX
WFAA

Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say

DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
News Channel 25

Police search for pair involved in assault, theft in North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two adults are accused of theft and assault against a convenience store employee for a robbery on August 7 in Fort Worth. The pair are currently at large. A man and woman visited Family Dollar in the 4900 block of Mansfield Highway and allegedly stole...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JONES, ELLORIE MINON; W/F; POB: GRAPEVINE TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: UNEMPLOYED/STUDENT;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. REYES, ELENA PALOMA; W/F HISPANIC; POB: ILLINOIS; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; OCCUPATION: LASER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

3 men arrested for fatal DeSoto shooting, 1 still at large

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — DeSoto police arrested three men they believe are connected to a July 15 shooting that left a young man dead in his own home. Deharvian Arthur, 22, of Arlington, Xavier Dixon, 23, of Dallas, and Calap Williams, 23, of Arlington, have all been charged with capital murder and are being held on individual bonds of $1 million. Edron Blacknell, 22, of Cedar Hill, is still at large.On July 15, 2022 at about 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call from the 600 block of Canyon Place about shots being fired. They arrived to find Theo Stith, 24, had been shot and killed.Just outside of Stith's home, police found Dixon with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was given first aid and taken to the hospital by DeSoto firefighters.Police did not release a motive, say how the men all knew one another, nor elaborate on who shot Dixon. They did say that all of the suspects in this case are now in custody.
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

1 suspect at large, 3 arrested in connection to DeSoto homicide

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto Police arrested and charged three men and are looking for another in connection to the shooting death of a DeSoto man. Theo Stith's body was found in his home on Canyon Place shortly before 2 a.m. on July 15. 20-year-old Deharvian Arthur of Arlington, 23-year-old Xavier...
DESOTO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Juvenile Accused of Killing Man Outside Dallas Costco Indicted by Grand Jury

A 16-year-old accused of robbing and killing 60-year-old Ali Elbanna outside a Dallas Costco last year has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury. Police said Cameron Range, who turns 17 this month, was the gunman in the armed robbery that took Elbanna's life. Our partners at KRLD said the grand jury returned indictments of capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case

Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police release video of Oak Cliff standoff that ended with 'in-custody' death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are sharing body camera footage from a standoff in Oak Cliff that ended with a man dying in custody.On Wednesday, August 17 just after noon, Gang Unit officers arrived at 221 Starr Street regarding a tip about a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles at the home.Officers knocked on the front door to talk to the people inside. Pablo Ramos, 53, opened the door before immediately shutting and locking it.Police called for backup and when more officers arrived, they ordered everyone inside the home to exit. Six people left, including Johnny Hernandez, 28, and Angel Marquez,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
KELLER, TX
WFAA

Police ramp up security at Arlington high school after social media threat

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police increased security measures at Lamar High School on Friday after reports of a social media threat of violence against the school. Both the Arlington Police Department and Arlington Independent School District confirmed they were aware of the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, added additional police resources in and around the school.

