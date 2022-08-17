Read full article on original website
Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
'He could not have been here' | Lancaster deputy in coma after motorcycle accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — What started as a Saturday evening ride on his motorcycle ended in disaster for Lancaster County Deputy Paul Blas. While off-duty, investigators say Deputy Blas and his motorcycle collided with a car on Pink Pyler road in Lancaster, South Carolina. The 25-year-old’s injuries proved to be severe.
‘Tell me this isn’t true’: Grandmother grieves 14-year-old grandson fatally shot in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother is trying to hold on to the memory of her 14-year-old grandson that was fatally shot in west Charlotte. Yvette Johnson said that her grandson Gregory Holmes should be getting ready for high school with hopes of joining the football team. Instead, this weekend his...
9-year-old boy shot, seriously hurt when bullets pierced family’s home, NC police say
A 9-year-old Gastonia boy was shot late Friday when bullets were fired into his home, police said. The boy was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said on Twitter Saturday. The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 4th Avenue, according to police. Police said they...
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
9-year-old boy shot, seriously injured in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooing inside a Gastonia home Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard. The Gastonia Police Department said on Twitter they believe the...
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
Charlotte Family Speaks Out Against Violence As They Prepare To Bury Their 14-Year-Old Son
CHARLOTTE — Family and friends are preparing to bury a 14-year-old boy shot to death last week in a Southwest Charlotte neighborhood. Family members say Gregory Holmes was full of life and loved football. He attended Martin Luther King Jr Middle School last year. His family says they enjoyed...
Loved ones concerned about well-being of Charlotte woman reported missing
CHARLOTTE — A 29-year-old Charlotte woman is missing and her caretaker said authorities are not doing enough to try and find her. Shiricka Guy has been reported missing for 12 days, family members told Channel 9 Thursday. Guy may be in danger, said her caretaker, who did not want...
End of an era: Century-old tree that was spot for so many memories in Charlotte being removed
Friday, the county removed an oak tree near the pond that's believed to be 100 years old.
Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.
COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
3 hurt amid crowd panic when gunfire reported at NC high school football game, cops say
Three people were hurt when they fell amid a crowd panic when gunshots were reported at a North Carolina high school football game on Friday night, police and witnesses said. “No shots were fired at the Salisbury High School stadium during the Salisbury-West Rowan high school game, and no guns were found, Salisbury Police later determined.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte does pride a bit differently compared to the rest of the country. Most cities celebrate pride in June, during pride month. Back in 1981, a precursor to Charlotte Pride was celebrated near the campus of UNC Charlotte during June. For the latest breaking news, weather...
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
Grieving widow seeks answers in husband's murder
With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Judge reinstates post 20-week...
North Carolina speedway cancels its 2022 races, blames boycott and abuse from fans
ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Friendship Motor Speedway announced that is canceling the remainder of its races in 2022 in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The Speedway listed a number of concerns and reasons as to why they have decided to cancel its remaining races of the year in a more than 1,600-word post on […]
Woman found unresponsive in assisted living facility pool in Indian Land, documents show
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A Watercrest Fort Mill Assisted Living and Memory Care resident died earlier this month after workers at the facility found her unresponsive in the community pool, according to a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control accident/incident report. A state spokesperson told WCNC Charlotte...
