Huntersville, NC

WCNC

Family's cat rescued from house fire, Charlotte firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in west Charlotte displaced six people, and firefighters said they were able to rescue the family cat from the home. Charlotte Fire said they responded to a home on Revolution Park Drive near West Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 30 firefighters got the blaze under control in eight minutes. The department said one person was checked at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Huntersville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Accidents
WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Person
Jesus
WBTV

Truck crash creates hours-long delays in York Co., S.C.

COVID-19 isn't the only thing health officials say the public should vaccinate against; the flu season is approaching, too. 8 children taken to the hospital after bus crash in Chesterfield Co. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road as students were on their way...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 9th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 9th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Thursday, August 18th at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.
GASTONIA, NC
WRAL News

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

Yadkin County, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported a second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Grieving widow seeks answers in husband's murder

With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Judge reinstates post 20-week...

