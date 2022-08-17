ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

WBTV

Medic: One killed in overnight west Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in west Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic says. According to Medic, the crash occurred at Freedom Drive and Wesley Village intersection near 7/11 around 1 a.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. WBTV has reached out to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating homicide in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police are investigating what led up to a fatal shooting Friday. Officers responded to a home off the 100 block of North Willow Lake Road around 10:02 p.m. When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Jason Shannon dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. This...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

One person injured in shooting at Steele Creek restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot at a Showmars restaurant in the Steele Creek area on Saturday night, authorities confirmed. The shooting happened in the 13000 block of South Tryon Street around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, Medic found the victim in the parking lot and transported them with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train

This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she's never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
SALISBURY, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Kannapolis, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies

Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced. William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte highway homicide investigation underway

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Wood chucking thieves arrested

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she's never seen it quite like this.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Pride kicks off tomorrow

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Catholic schools seeing enrollment uptick. Total enrollment in Mecklenburg Area Catholic Schools is up more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Police Sergeant#Kannapolis Police#South Rowan High School#Concord High School
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Winston-Salem, 1 arrested, 1 at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One suspect has been arrested and another remains at large following the robbery of a Winston-Salem business on Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to Mystic Sweepstakes on 1101 South Broad Street after getting a report of an armed robbery around 3:44 a.m. At the scene, officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte

Eight children were taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Charlotte. School bus crash reported in Jefferson, S.C. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School. Charlotte Pride...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County felon accused shooting at homes and cars ‘ for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davidson County man is facing several charges after a string of shootings on Thursday, according to Davidson County court records. Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, is accused of shooting into multiple homes and a car. Court records say that Cuthrell “unlawfully and willfully did arm himself with an unusual and […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police: 9-year-old shot, seriously injured in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in Gastonia during a shooting Friday night. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Avenue, close to West Garrison Boulevard. Gastonia Police Department tweeted out that they think the shots were fired from...
GASTONIA, NC

