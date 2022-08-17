Read full article on original website
Clark Howard returns to Tulsa, hosts commercial-free hour on KRMG to answer your questions
KRMG Consumer Warrior Clark Howard is back in Tulsa for his Green Country Habitat for Humanity Blitz Build Dedication Day. Ahead of the Saturday dedication, Clark will join KRMG Evening News Host Skyler Cooper live in-studio on Friday for a commercial-free hour, sponsored by Oklahoma Central Credit Union, taking your questions.
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
Tulsa Dream Center Aquatic Center grand opening
The idea for the pool came after two young kids drowned in a creek, members of the community knew something needed to change.
publicradiotulsa.org
As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support
A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
Following an explosion of social media allegations, the Tulsa art community rejects a local artist
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa artist community has been enraptured this week in a whirlwind of outrage through numerous social media allegations of inappropriate behavior by local artist, Scott Taylor. The Tulsa Police say there isn’t an investigation at this time and there haven’t been any reports filed against...
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
news9.com
Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge
Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
mvskokemedia.com
Muscogee citizen’s work to be featured in Yellowstone Revealed
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – An inter-tribal collaboration of Indigenous artists and scholars will present three site-based projects as part of the Yellowstone Revealed event, occurring in Yellowstone National Park at the end of August 2022. The event will celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and highlight the relationship between Indigenous people and the land. Dr. Kirsten Kunkle is a Mvskoke citizen performing during the celebration.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
South Tulsa community voice worries over 5G towers
TULSA, Okla. — People living in a south Tulsa community have met to see what more they can do to stop 5G towers from going up in their neighborhood. Earlier this year, four towers were taken down because of the community’s campaign but revised plans were submitted to put them back up again.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation rolls out new events for 70th holiday
TAHLEQUAH – This year’s Cherokee National Holiday will debut what organizers call the biggest changes in its 70-year history with a full roster of both in-person and online events. “I’m most excited about the new Cherokee Talks series that will be streamed live from One Fire Field with...
Gatesway Foundation receives grant for new exercise park in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Cox Charities has donated $10,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for use toward the construction of the Gatesway Friends Outdoor Exercise Park on their Broken Arrow campus, the Gatesway Foundation announced on Friday. The donation is part of the Cox Charities 2022 Community Investment Grant Program...
Tulsa police investigate double shooting near Dash Inn
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a double shooting outside the Dash Inn, near E Apache St and N Peoria Ave. Police said two people were riding their bikes near E Apache St and N St Louis Ave when they were shot. Both victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening...
koamnewsnow.com
Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake
LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
Child reportedly in critical condition after boat accident on Hudson Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a child was taken to a Tulsa hospital, reportedly in critical condition, after a boat accident on Hudson Lake. BPD said boat with two adults and three children struck a concrete spillway this evening, injuring some of the occupants. One...
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
news9.com
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
