publicradiotulsa.org

As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support

A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
TULSA, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee citizen’s work to be featured in Yellowstone Revealed

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – An inter-tribal collaboration of Indigenous artists and scholars will present three site-based projects as part of the Yellowstone Revealed event, occurring in Yellowstone National Park at the end of August 2022. The event will celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and highlight the relationship between Indigenous people and the land. Dr. Kirsten Kunkle is a Mvskoke citizen performing during the celebration.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa community voice worries over 5G towers

TULSA, Okla. — People living in a south Tulsa community have met to see what more they can do to stop 5G towers from going up in their neighborhood. Earlier this year, four towers were taken down because of the community’s campaign but revised plans were submitted to put them back up again.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Nation rolls out new events for 70th holiday

TAHLEQUAH – This year’s Cherokee National Holiday will debut what organizers call the biggest changes in its 70-year history with a full roster of both in-person and online events. “I’m most excited about the new Cherokee Talks series that will be streamed live from One Fire Field with...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Abandoned car discovered in Grand Lake

LANGLEY, Okla. – The Grand River Dam Authority today identified a stolen vehicle that was discovered in Grand Lake. Officials say the vehicle was stolen within the eastern Shawnee Tribal Reservation. According to the press release, GRDA officials say the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water. GRDA...
LANGLEY, OK
