WBTV
Novant: Private data was potentially exposed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Representatives with Novant Health have announced that some protected health information may have been disclosed due to the wrong configuration of an online tracking tool. The hospital system will begin mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure. Novant Health launched a promotional campaign...
WBTV
Should we be concerned about polio?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
‘Fentanyl is in everything now’: CMPD calls on parents to warn kids about dangerous drug
CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about fentanyl, saying the national issue has hit our community and offering a warning that people who use recreational drugs don’t know what could be laced in it. On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference and...
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
WXII 12
1 person injured in Kernersville drive by shooting
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — One person is injured after a drive by shooting in Kernersville Saturday morning, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Willoughby Drive near Vivian Street around 2:30 a.m. in regards to a drive by shooting. They found one person inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Jif reimbursement coupons are in the mail
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three months ago, The JM Smucker Company was pulling Jif peanut butter products off shelves and issuing a recall. Salmonella had been found in products. The company promised to make it right with customers and set up forms for folks to fill out so they could be reimbursed with coupons.
Ditch the pills. This Carolina company is weaving medication into clothing
(WGHP) — Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next? Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began. “I was […]
County Crime Report: August 19
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.
Inmate found dead in Alamance County Detention Center
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Alamance County Detention Center on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Detention officers were making rounds at 5:30 a.m. when an inmate requested to speak with an officer. They entered the two-man cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, […]
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
My Fox 8
Meet the North Carolina Zoo’s gorilla troop!
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There have been some changes to the gorilla troop at the North Carolina Zoo. The group went from seven to five and is now made up of all males. It’s an effort to boost the overall population in zoos across the country. Shannon Smith...
WBTV
Vigil happening for Wingate student killed by train
This Dairy Queen has been a fixture in Salisbury for more than 70 years, but owner Melissa Utley says she’s never seen it quite like this. How much wood would a wood thief chuck if a wood thief could chuck wood?. Man charged in murder of Wake County deputy.
WXII 12
Forsyth Co. Sheriff responds to inmate’s mother’s claims after two detention officers hospitalized
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false.
yadkinripple.com
Hauser Williams Russell family celebrates 107th reunion
Cousins (front row) Lisa Gaw, Donna Pinckney, Karen Bell, Fay Hauser Price, Dr. Jannis Floyd; (back row) Steven Floyd, Daniel Elliott, Bernard Hauser Jr., Russell Hauser and Sterling Hauser gather for a family reunion. The family of Hauser Williams Russell celebrated their 107th reunion the weekend of July 29-30. The...
rhinotimes.com
DSS Gets $800K To Pay Water Bills For Those Who Can’t
Everyone knows that the Guilford County Division of Social Services helps county residents get food and electricity when they can’t afford it, but another less well-known program helps those who can’t pay their water bills. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to...
This is everything we know about the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of shooting and killing a Wake County deputy is in custody amid an investigation involving multiple counties, including Forsyth County. K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, Wake County Sheriff […]
Sheriff: 2 North Carolina detention officers hospitalized after being attacked by inmate
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two Forsyth County detention officers are recovering at home after they were attacked by an inmate on Friday, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough. The sheriff says that the assault happened around 12:30 p.m. A 61-year-old officer was doing a routine check of inmate Matthew West’s cell after suspecting […]
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
