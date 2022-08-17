This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A mother of an inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center took to Facebook after she said her son, Matthew West was beaten by one of the detention officers. The sheriff then responded publicly to her, calling her claims false.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO