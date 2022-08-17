Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
walls102.com
Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt comes to Ottawa
OTTAWA – An Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt will be coming to Ottawa. The Reddick Mansion Association will be hosting the event on Sunday, August 21st, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Mansion. Hosted once again by RMA board member, Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at theMansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have approximately one and a half hours to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. A map, water, and snacks will be provided.
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in LaSalle-Peru Township High School District 120 in 2020-2021 school year?
These are the top six home sales for Oglesby, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were six homes sold, with a median home sale price of $111,000 in Oglesby. Top six home sales in Oglesby for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceTimothy E. and Carol... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
walls102.com
Streator home damaged in fire
STREATOR – A home suffered damage from a fire on Thursday in Streator. The Streator Fire Department says they were called to the 1700 block of North Baker Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home ablaze, and say they had the scene under control in less than 10 minutes. According to the Streator Fire Department, the resident was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. No injuries were reported. A total of 11 firefighters battled the blaze. Officials say the home suffered severe fire, smoke, and light water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Streator Fire Department.
6th ‘suspicious’ fire investigated in DeKalb, 2nd this week
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The DeKalb Fire Department is investigating the 6th “suspicious” fire this year, and the second this week. Crews were called to the 800 block of Fotis Drive shortly before midnight Thursday and found smoke and the remnants of burnt material. The fire had already been put out by occupants before firefighters […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police asking motorists to be aware ahead of the start of school
Police in Yorkville are reminding the public to be aware of school starting back up next week. District 115 starts on Thursday next week. Deputy Chief Behr Pfizenmaier says to especially watch out on Game Farm Road where there are several school buildings. Your browser does not support the audio...
starvedrock.media
Streator home sustains fire damage Thursday; cause unknown
A Streator home sustained severe fire damage late Thursday and the cause is unknown. Fireman Bryan Park says two engines were dispatched to 1730 Baker street around 11:30. Personnel arrived in under four minutes and saw heavy smoke and fire in the front. Firefighters found heavy fire conditions in the...
starvedrock.media
Latest On Manhunt That Started In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. Meanwhile another alleged drug dealer captured at the same scene has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Dangelo Williams of Peoria is in the Livingston County Jail charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of meth. Both are class X felonies which could bring 6 to 30 years in prison. Williams needs $15,000 to bond out.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision
A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 men charged after public indecency sweep of forest preserves
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men, including one from Rockford, have been arrested in a public indecency sweep at local forest preserves. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Richard Wince, 67, of Kirkland, and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford, were arrested during the week of August 8th after […]
Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
wglt.org
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rcreader.com
Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Monmouth College student Gayle Walker ('23) of Newark, Illinois, got to spend her summer days and nights at the ballpark while building her résumé, thanks to a new internship program funded by a Monmouth alumnus and his wife. In the spring,...
WSPY NEWS
'Where to' when the train stops in Plano?
She never knows who is going to walk through the door. But travel is on their minds, either a vacation or a college trip, or a tourist visit to Chicago. They may be in a panicked hurry. Kay Mulliner is the depot attendant for the historic 1913 Plano train station,...
Aurora High School teacher turns to social media to get school supplies for students
One educator in Aurora found a way to get her back-to-school list cleared using social media.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Darien, IL USA
Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
walls102.com
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
25newsnow.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
WIFR
Illinois State Police officer hospitalized after accident with DUI driver
KANKAKEE COUNTY (WIFR) - Illinois State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning just after 2:30 on US Route 45 involving an ISP Trooper. A Trooper from District 21 was stopped at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County with their emergency lights on at the location of another accident. A driver in a green Chevy Trail Blazer going south on US-45 didn’t yield to the stopped police car and hit the back of the Trooper’s car.
Comments / 1