ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt comes to Ottawa

OTTAWA – An Architectural and Historical Scavenger Hunt will be coming to Ottawa. The Reddick Mansion Association will be hosting the event on Sunday, August 21st, starting at 3:00 p.m. at the Mansion. Hosted once again by RMA board member, Steve Novario, the scavenger hunt will begin at theMansion where participants will receive a packet of photos and clues of architectural and historical highlights throughout Ottawa. People will have approximately one and a half hours to walk or drive around to identify as many photos as possible. A map, water, and snacks will be provided.
OTTAWA, IL
walls102.com

Streator home damaged in fire

STREATOR – A home suffered damage from a fire on Thursday in Streator. The Streator Fire Department says they were called to the 1700 block of North Baker Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story wood frame home ablaze, and say they had the scene under control in less than 10 minutes. According to the Streator Fire Department, the resident was able to escape the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival and called 911 from a neighbor’s house. No injuries were reported. A total of 11 firefighters battled the blaze. Officials say the home suffered severe fire, smoke, and light water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the Streator Fire Department.
STREATOR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marseilles, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Ottawa, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator home sustains fire damage Thursday; cause unknown

A Streator home sustained severe fire damage late Thursday and the cause is unknown. Fireman Bryan Park says two engines were dispatched to 1730 Baker street around 11:30. Personnel arrived in under four minutes and saw heavy smoke and fire in the front. Firefighters found heavy fire conditions in the...
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Latest On Manhunt That Started In Streator

A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. Meanwhile another alleged drug dealer captured at the same scene has been identified. Twenty-five-year-old Dangelo Williams of Peoria is in the Livingston County Jail charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of meth. Both are class X felonies which could bring 6 to 30 years in prison. Williams needs $15,000 to bond out.
STREATOR, IL
wcsjnews.com

Seneca Considers a Minor Subdivision

A public hearing was held before Seneca's Planning Commission to discuss dividing two acres of property at 500 Shipyard Drive into a minor subdivision of four lots on August 10th. After the hearing, the commission sent their recommendation to the village council, asking them to approve the subdivision. Public Health...
SENECA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Elementary Schools#Dog#Marseilles Grade School#Sunni#Jefferson School
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Amboy motorcyclist injured in crash with deer

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 59-year-old man from Amboy was injured Friday morning when he struck a deer with his motorcycle on Sterling Road, just east of Hoyle Road. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Troy Lashbrook was taken from the scene and flown by helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford. Police did […]
AMBOY, IL
97ZOK

One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
BATAVIA, IL
wglt.org

McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled

The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
United Way
WSPY NEWS

'Where to' when the train stops in Plano?

She never knows who is going to walk through the door. But travel is on their minds, either a vacation or a college trip, or a tourist visit to Chicago. They may be in a panicked hurry. Kay Mulliner is the depot attendant for the historic 1913 Plano train station,...
PLANO, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Darien, IL USA

Our mom made us walk a very long time and we were very upset but we made it to the dog park. After that we were walking back, we walked pretty hard and my mom had to carry my brother Sam. Then we stumbled upon the heart. It made us feel very fuzzy inside. Well done finding a good place for the heart. – Joseph (8)
DARIEN, IL
walls102.com

Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer

MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fifth fire on DeKalb block raises suspicions

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The fifth fire on a DeKalb block this year is raising suspicions. Fire crews were called to Kimberly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire. They were told when they arrived that the fire, which started in the hallway, had been put out. Crews handled ventilation of the […]
DEKALB, IL
25newsnow.com

Body found in van outside Peoria store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Illinois State Police officer hospitalized after accident with DUI driver

KANKAKEE COUNTY (WIFR) - Illinois State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning just after 2:30 on US Route 45 involving an ISP Trooper. A Trooper from District 21 was stopped at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County with their emergency lights on at the location of another accident. A driver in a green Chevy Trail Blazer going south on US-45 didn’t yield to the stopped police car and hit the back of the Trooper’s car.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy