WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Glass smashed during Covert Avenue gas station burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Kaitlynn Wanke Keen, 28, of Odon, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Bond was posted. The current jail population is 157.
ODON, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after report of shots fired in Washington

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Stanley St. Cyr, on Tuesday on three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in bodily injury. A warrant was issued for Cyr’s arrest after an incident in May 2022...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions

HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville

Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police find drugs in her purse

BEDFORD – A Williams woman was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer made a traffic stop the officer witnessed a blue Hyundai Santa Fe “cut rapidly across M Street from Walgreen’s parking lot. The driver was 37-year-old Latisha Johnson and the officer said she rapidly...
BEDFORD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in […]
WABASH COUNTY, IL
vincennespbs.org

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges

A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN

