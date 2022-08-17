Read full article on original website
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
Glass smashed during Covert Avenue gas station burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kaitlynn Wanke Keen, 28, of Odon, was arrested on counts of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $2,500. Bond was posted. The current jail population is 157.
wbiw.com
Man arrested after report of shots fired in Washington
WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Stanley St. Cyr, on Tuesday on three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in bodily injury. A warrant was issued for Cyr’s arrest after an incident in May 2022...
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
wamwamfm.com
Pizza Delivery Goes Bad in Evansville
Pizza delivery goes bad. Now four people are facing charges after the altercation at an Evansville hotel. It was at Bally’s Hotel on Riverside Drive on Thursday. The room was being rented out by 26-year-old Melecia Williams. Also in the room were Miranda Moore, David Arndell, and Marcus Osborne. That night, they ordered a pizza. When the pizza man arrived, Osborne attempted to trade some weed for pizza.
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in her purse
BEDFORD – A Williams woman was arrested on Monday after a Bedford Police officer made a traffic stop the officer witnessed a blue Hyundai Santa Fe “cut rapidly across M Street from Walgreen’s parking lot. The driver was 37-year-old Latisha Johnson and the officer said she rapidly...
Sheriff: One dead, one hospitalized after Wabash County explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening. Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in […]
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges
A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
