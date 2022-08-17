ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect

BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation

ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

IU Bloomington ranked among Most Trusted Universities

BLOOMINGTON – A new survey of the top 135 doctoral research universities ranks Indiana University Bloomington No. 22 among its public Most Trusted Universities. IU Bloomington is 59th overall in the nationwide survey conducted by Morning Consult, a company that provides survey research and other data to businesses, news organizations, and the government.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions

HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony

SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after report of shots fired in Washington

WASHINGTON – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Stanley St. Cyr, on Tuesday on three counts of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and battery resulting in bodily injury. A warrant was issued for Cyr’s arrest after an incident in May 2022...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Applications being accepted for Leadership Lawrence County

BEDFORD – First started in 1986, Leadership Lawrence County is a well-respected program focused on encouraging civic engagement and building leaders in our community. Apply no later than September 9th. Employers, this is a great avenue to developing your staff into strong leaders and community-minded citizens.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
wbiw.com

Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

